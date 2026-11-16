Leeds Rhinos: Jake Connor steps down from community coach role

Leeds Rhinos star Jake Connor has stepped down from his role as head coach of community club Siddal to concentrate on family life and his own career.

Born and raised in Halifax, half-back Connor donned a shirt for Siddal in his youth and spent a number of years as their assistant prior to taking on the role of head coach ahead of 2026.

The 32-year-old inherited a side that had lost back-to-back Grand Finals, being beaten by Hunslet ARLFC and West Hull in 2024 and 2025 respectively despite finishing top of the table in both of those campaigns.

This year, Connor guided his side to a fifth-place finish and then the play-off semi-finals.

West Hull were their conquerors once again, emerging as 42-10 winners in that last-four tie before going on to lose the Grand Final to Hunslet ARLFC.

Now, the Leeds playmaker has made the decision to step away from his coaching role, as announced by Siddal via social media over the weekend.

Jake Connor steps down from community head coach role at Siddal

Connor’s own 2026 campaign brought heartbreak with Leeds as the Rhinos finished second and lost their home play-off semi-final tie to Warrington Wolves despite leading the way in Super League for most of the year.

The 2025 Man of Steel was then left out of Brian McDermott’s England squad for the Rugby League World Cup in a controversial call.

Announcing his departure, the community club wrote on Instagram: “Siddal ARLFC would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Jake Connor for his hard work, commitment and dedication during his time as head coach of our first-team at Chevinedge.

“Jake has given so much of his time, energy and passion to the club, taking on the responsibility of leading the team and helping drive standards both on and off the field.

“Having made the decision to step down, Jake will now be able to concentrate on his own personal family life and career, and we fully respect and support that decision.”

At the back end of 2026, Connor reached the landmark of 300 professional career appearances at club level having now played 56 times across all competitions for Leeds.

Siddal’s Instagram post concludes: “We are incredibly grateful for everything Jake has contributed to Siddal and for the commitment he has shown throughout his time in the role.

“We look forward to seeing you back down at Chevinedge watching the lads, and good luck in 2027 with Leeds Rhinos.”