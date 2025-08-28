Jake Connor deserves to be included in England’s Ashes squad after starring for a Leeds Rhinos side who are emerging as genuine Super League title contenders.

That is the view of Connor’s former Huddersfield Giants team-mate Jodie Broughton, who reckons the scrum-half is enjoying the best season of his career.

Connor was omitted from the 32-man squad named by Shaun Wane at the end of June, with England captain George Williams, Harry Smith and Mikey Lewis apparently all above him in the pecking order.

‘Form half-back in Super League’

Yet Broughton, now a respected pundit for BBC Radio Leeds, argued that Connor deserves to make the final cut for the Ashes squad based on his form this season.

The ex-winger told Love Rugby League: “Would I have Connor in my England squad for the Ashes? One hundred percent, I would.

“He’s versatile and can play half-back, full-back, centre and hooker, and that could be invaluable in a three-match Test series. I’d definitely have him in and I know for a fact that he’s really enjoying his rugby at Leeds Rhinos this season.

“You look at his performances this season and he’s arguably the form half-back in Super League.”

Broughton developed a friendship with Connor during their time together at Huddersfield and they regularly speak to each other.

Broughton, who was nurtured in the youth ranks at Leeds before successful spells at Salford, Huddersfield and Catalans, says Connor has thrived under Brad Arthur at Headingley.

“Jake and I went out for dinner last week,” added Broughton.

“We were chatting about how well he’s been playing this season and it’s clear that Brad Arthur is letting him play how he wants to play.

“Moreover, he’s giving him the confidence to do it and I think Jake’s having the best season of his career, definitely. Arthur is getting the best out of Jake and all the Leeds players speak really highly of him as a head coach as well.”

Leeds sit fourth in the table with four regular rounds remaining but just two points behind second-placed Wigan Warriors.

The Rhinos’ revival this season has encouraged hopes that Arthur is presiding over a genuine renaissance at Headingley.

Broughton, whose half-brother is Leeds legend Jamie Jones-Buchanan, reckons his hometown club can seriously challenge for their first title since 2017.

The 37-year-old declared: “Leeds are definitely title contenders now and I’d say they’re the only team who can win it from wherever they finish in the table.

“They famously won it twice from fifth under Brian McDermott and I really like the steel and collective desire that Brad Arthur has instilled in this Rhinos team.

“When Leeds are in the mix, they’re always going to be competitive.”