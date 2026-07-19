The latest shortlist has been selected for the Man of Steel, with Jake Connor among the top ten after missing out on selection last time out.

Connor was the notable absentee from the top ten in rounds 1-9, with his Leeds Rhinos team-mate, Lachie Miller, coming out on top. Connor has been outstanding during the period in question, in which Leeds have won eight of the nine games. He has produced 17 assists and scored two tries, converting 89% of his goals.

The other Leeds players in the top ten are Ash Handley, Miller and Maika Sivo.

Five of the players included were also in the top ten after the first nine rounds of the season. Miller and Sivo are once again included alongside Mikey Lewis, Daryl Clark and Tyrone May.

Despite winning eight of their nine games during the period, Wigan Warriors have only one player included, with hooker Brad O’Neill in the ten. Neither Junior Nsemba nor Jack Farrimond have made the cut.

The other two players involved are Leigh Leopards centre Umyla Hanley and Toulouse Olympique fullback Olly Ashall-Bott.

The makeup of the list will be decided by Ellery Hanley MBE, Joe Lydon, Paul Sculthorpe MBE, James Roby, and Sam Tomkins.

Five drop out

Jez Litten, who finished second in the first round of voting, drops out of the top ten this time around, while there’s also no place for Brodie Croft, Tristan Sailor, Danny Walker or Jake Trueman, who were all included last time around. No Wakefield players have been included despite their impressive form.

The voting has changed for this year. Previously, the three standout players received points after the every match, with the winner determined at the end of the 27-round season based on who have received the most points.

This year, it will be decided by a panel of former Man of Steel champions and some of the sport’s great names. They will meet three times over the course of the season before making a final decision.

Man of Steel Top 10 Rounds 10-18 (Alphabetical order)

Olly Ashall Bott (Toulouse Olympique)

Daryl Clark (St Helens)

Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos)

Umyla Hanley (Leigh Leopards)

Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

Tyrone May (Hull KR)

Lachie Miller (Leeds Rhinos)

Brad O’Neill (Wigan Warriors)

Maika Sivo (Leeds Rhinos)