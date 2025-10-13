England head coach Shaun Wane has admitted the decision to leave Jake Connor out of his Ashes squad was ‘not really difficult’ – before stating he does not understand the ‘obsession’ over his possible inclusion.

Connor is the highest-profile omission from Wane’s 24-man squad for this autumn’s Ashes, which was revealed on Monday lunchtime and included a number of surprise names.

But given the noises Wane has made about Connor over the year – and the fact he was not included in the extended train-on squad earlier this year – it does not rank as a huge surprise the Man of Steel misses out. George Williams, Mikey Lewis and Harry Smith are the frontline half-back options in the squad.

And when asked how tough the decision was to leave Connor out, Wane said: “Not really difficult.

“He’s a very good player is Jake, and I spoke to him in the week and he’ll be available for the World Cup next year. When picking a squad, the thing you will never hear from me is ‘he’s won the Man of Steel’. I don’t pay attention to stuff like that, I don’t know who’s in the Dream Team.

“That never comes into my reckoning; I’ve watched the players play and I know who can do a fantastic job against Australia.”

Wane continued: “It was more about his form than anything else. We’ve had a good chat; he’s a good lad and I’ve got lots of time for him. There’s other players other than Jake and I don’t see the obsession about the Man of Steel, it doesn’t mean anything to me.”

When asked what Connor has to do in order to be part of the World Cup squad next year, Wane said: “Play really well, consistently in every game he plays.

“You don’t see it the way I see it. I look at it a very different way to everyone else. But he’s a really good player, a great talent – but so are George Williams, Harry Smith and Mikey Lewis. Jake will be challenging for the halves.”