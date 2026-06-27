It was the standout criticism of Jake Connor’s game – and perhaps with some validity.

There is still some way to go until Brian McDermott names his England squad for this autumn’s Rugby League World Cup but the very fact Connor is in the extended performance squad for the first time in several years is a clear sign that he is under consideration.

But he has competition, most notably against half-backs with varying degrees of runs on the board. At the top, captain George Williams, who is seemingly winning his fitness race to be available for the tournament. Mikey Lewis now also has England honours against his name, too.

His biggest competition is undoubtedly Wigan’s Harry Smith, who has been wonderful again this year and is the conductor in chief of the Warriors’ all-conquering attack under Matt Peet.

Connor is arguably the outsider in many ways, the man who has to force his way back into the thinking of the new coach after several years in the international wilderness.

And for all the brilliance the Leeds Rhinos half-back has produced over the last 18 months, there were questions over whether or not he could truly deliver in the big moments and the big games like Lewis and Smith in particular have done over that period of time.

Connor silences critics again

There is a salient argument that Connor’s weaker displays throughout 2026 were in the games that really mattered; there is no hiding that fact and getting away from it.

But on Friday evening, the reigning Man of Steel produced his latest display that is starting to silence those critics somewhat emphatically.

He was absolutely sensational against reigning champions Hull KR, in a win that keeps Leeds two points clear at the Super League summit and also potentially put a dagger through the Robins’ hopes of winning consecutive League Leader’s Shield trophies.

The range and variation of the assists Connor provided – two from the boot for Chris Hankinson and Ash Handley, the latter a pass Harry Kane would have been proud of, as well as a superb cut-out pass for Maika Sivo – was the headline. His late try was the icing on another magnificent performance.

But it is the measure and control with which Connor plays that really stood out, and what would have likely impressed McDermott and the England staff the most.

How his maturity has developed

A high-ranking member of Leeds’ performance staff noted in the Headingley tunnel on Friday evening that his composure is the biggest trait which has changed from last year to this. Connor has always had the skill and talent to win games and impact them, but he has matured in a quick period of time under Brad Arthur.

Stats tell one half of the story, but the eye test is just as important. The game appears to slow down when Connor is in possession of the ball; not literally, of course. But he now has the ability to put defenders on the back foot and make them think, which often draws mistakes and creates shape.

It is that maturity in his game which has elevated him to new heights. We have been told frequently that until Connor delivers it in the bigger games, he can’t be an England contender. Of course, the bigger games are still to come and we can only judge on what we have seen so far but you cannot deny this was not a sizeable fortnight for the Rhinos, with games against the other two sides in the top three.

Connor has led Leeds to comfortable and statement victories against both. That criticism of his game is now surely diminishing by the week.

The competition is fierce, and you could even make a case that right now, a pairing of Connor and Smith is the most logical way to go for McDermott if he is picking on form.

But one thing is for sure: it’s becoming increasingly difficult to envisage a touring England squad later this year that does not have the Leeds Rhinos star in it.