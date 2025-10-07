Leeds Rhinos superstar Jake Connor is the winner of the 2025 Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel, it has officially been confirmed.

Connor was top of the leaderboard when it went dark after Round 15, and it was revealed on Tuesday evening that the Leeds half-back has beaten off competition from Jai Field and reigning champion Mikey Lewis to be crowned winner of the prestigious award.

It marks an incredible year for Connor, who has emerged as one of the standout players in the competition. All eyes now turn to Monday to see if he will be named in Shaun Wane’s England squad for this autumn’s Ashes.

Connor is only the second Leeds player this century to win the award, after Zak Hardaker scooped it in 2015 during the Rhinos’ treble-winning season.

Meanwhile, Hull KR coach Willie Peters became the first man to win the Coach of the Year award in successive seasons. The Australian has guided the Robins to the brink of an historic treble, after their first major trophy in 40 years earlier this season when they lifted the Challenge Cup.

Peters will hope to go one better in this weekend’s Super League Grand Final against Wigan Warriors.

St Helens youngster Harry Robertson was crowned the winner of the Young Player of the Year award. Robertson beat off interest from the likes of Huddersfield’s George Flanagan, Wigan’s Junior Nsemba and Hull FC star Lewis Martin to scoop the award.

In the Women’s Super League, Denis Betts was unsurprisingly named Coach of the Year after guiding the Warriors to a magnificent treble, while Wigan star Isabel Rowe was named Young Player of the Year. The newly-crowned champions also completed a clean sweep of the women’s game in the awards, as Eva Hunter won the Woman of Steel.

Full award winners at 2025 Man of Steel ceremony

Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel: Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Woman of Steel: Eva Hunter (Wigan Warriors)

Wheels of Steel: Joe Coyd (London Roosters)

Super League Young Player of the Year: Harry Robertson (St Helens)

Super League Coach of the Year: Willie Peters (Hull KR)

WSL Young Player of the Year: Isabel Rowe (Wigan Warriors)

WSL Coach of the Year: Denis Betts (Wigan Warriors)

Championship Player of the Year: Paul McShane (York Knights)

Championship Coach of the Year: Mark Applegarth (York Knights)

League One Player of the Year (joint winners): Zarrin Galea (Workington Town) and Lewis Else (Rochdale Hornets)

League One Coach of the Year: Carl Forster (North Wales Crusaders)

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Predicting the 18 certainties in Shaun Wane’s England squad with six spots left to decide

👉🏻 Shaun Wane lays down England gauntlet as players ‘ready’ for Kangaroos

👉🏻 NRL supremo’s comedic jibe at new union competition as Salford Red Devils comparison made

👉🏻 Willie Peters’ first words as Australia appointment for Ashes confirmed