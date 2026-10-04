Jake Connor handed World Cup snub with Mikey Lewis picked

Jake Connor has NOT made England’s World Cup squad, with Mikey Lewis selected ahead of him for the tournament, Love Rugby League can reveal.

The Leeds Rhinos star is a shock omission from Brian McDermott’s 23-man squad for the tournament, with last year’s Man of Steel not making the cut once again after his Ashes snub last year.

Connor had another excellent season, finishing top of Super League’s assist charts with 43, far surpassing any other player in the competition.

He was named as Super League’s best player in the second third of the season by the Man of Steel and was in the top four during the final third.

But despite that, Connor has not been able to earn a place on the plane to Perth next week, despite McDermott’s ringing endorsement of him after being appointed as head coach.

And instead, Lewis another former Man of Steel winner, has been given the nod to go to Australia alongside George Williams and Harry Smith.

It comes after a disappointing season for Lewis, who missed the vast majority of Super League’s closing stages due to two different suspensions. He was also dropped by the Robins after his second ban before it came into effect.

Despite that, McDermott has gone for the Robins playmaker, who also played in the Ashes series last year.

Speaking in April, McDermott said: “I think the rhetoric and the narrative around Jake was tremendously unfair. I understand where Jake Connor comes from in that he’s liked by some and disliked by others. OK, that comes in the nature of the game.

“We could sit around a table and debate whether he’s a nice person or not. I just don’t think that’s a fair narrative to be made public and that was the rhetoric around him. What nobody can argue is that he’s a tremendous player. He’s a fantastic player. He’s a game-breaker.”

Despite that, Connor has not made it into the squad.

The full squad will be unveiled on Monday. Check Love Rugby League throughout the day as more details on England’s squad emerge.