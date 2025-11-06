Leeds Rhinos star Jake Connor will combine his playing duties with a head coach role in 2026 having been appointed as Siddal’s new boss.

Reigning Super League Man of Steel Connor is a Halifax native and donned a shirt for local club Siddal in his youth.

The 31-year-old has been an assistant with the National Conference League outfit over the last couple of seasons, with each of the previous two campaigns ending in Grand Final heartbreak despite lifting the League Leaders’ Trophy.

Beaten in the Premier Division’s showpiece by Hunslet ARLFC in 2024, they then lost out 8-0 to West Hull in this year’s Grand Final.

But ahead of 2026, Connor has taken on his first head coach role – and will be the man at the helm of Siddal next season having replaced Gaz English.

Jake Connor ‘ready for the job’ as fresh coaching appointment for 2026 confirmed

The community club confirmed Connor‘s promotion up to head coach via social media earlier this week, with his backroom team also locked in.

Gaz Blackburn has been drafted in as his new assistant, while Russ Holroyd and Jason Greenwood-Macdonald remain from the season just gone.

Connor said: “I am very grateful to be given this opportunity to coach this great club.

“I’ve done a few years of being an assistant and now I feel like I’m ready for the job and want to lead the boys to success in 2026.

“It’s great to get Gaz Blackburn onboard with us, it’s a huge signing for the club and the boys.

“We have everything we need. The foundations are built and we just need to deliver now as we have fallen short the past two years, so I’m looking forward to what the boys can do next year.”

With Connor as part of their backroom team, Siddal reached the Second Round of the Challenge Cup at the beginning of 2025, beating Hammersmith Hills Hoists to earn a tie against League 1 outfit Midlands Hurricanes.

They will again enter the competition in 2026 with Leeds star Connor at the helm.

Chairman Paul Hirst added: “We knew we had to move fast. This decision wasn’t just about filling a role – it was about protecting the identity and momentum of this club.

“Getting the right people through the door for this group of open age players was our top priority.

“We are confident this is the right appointment for the club. Jake and Gaz were our leading candidates from day one and exemplify the values that define Siddal.

“We are delighted that they have accepted the role of guiding the first-team and continuing the momentum built over the past two seasons.

“Their decision demonstrates the high level of commitment and belief in the club’’ infrastructure and long-term vision.”