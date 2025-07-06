Leeds Rhinos star Jake Connor admits he ‘hasn’t heard a thing’ from Shaun Wane about a possible England call-up but insists he hasn’t given up on playing in the Ashes.

Connor was undoubtedly the most high-profile omission from Wane’s latest England performance squad this week, with the Man of Steel leader left out and still awaiting a return to the international setup.

The 30-year-old has not played for his country since 2018 and has not been considered by Wane for any squad since he assumed control of the national team.

Wane said this week that Connor needed more ‘consistency’ in his game, before Brad Arthur replied later in the week insisting Connor was one of Leeds’ most consistent players in 2025.

That led to Sky’s Jon Wilkin suggesting Wane simply doesn’t like Connor. Wilkin said: “He just doesn’t like him. He doesn’t like his character, he doesn’t like the bloke so he’s not going to pick him.”

Connor was grilled by Sky’s Brian Carney after Leeds’ win at Hull KR on Sunday about the situation. Connor was reluctant to say too much, however.

He said: “It is what it is in my opinion. I don’t know what to say. I’m playing well, that’s all I can do. I don’t know. I don’t want to say too much.”

Carney then asked if there was a personal situation between Connor and Wane, to which Connor said: “I don’t know. You’ll have to ask him.”

Connor was then asked about the last time he had contact with Wane and said: “I haven’t heard a thing. I don’t know what to say. It is what it is.”

However, the half-back stressed that he would still love to pull on an England shirt again if given the opportunity.

He said: “I think it’s great playing for your country. I’ve loved every minute of it playing on the biggest stage. I went well in that New Zealand series (in 2018) but there’s some great players.

“You’ve got Mikey Lewis, George WIlliams and they’ve been there and done it in the big games. Hopefully I can do that and play in big games. I haven’t given up. I just want to keep playing well.”