Jake Clifford breaks silence on Super League links as future addressed

Jake Clifford admits his preference is to remain with North Queensland Cowboys in 2026 after fresh speculation linking him with a return to Super League.

Clifford has been linked with a move to Leigh Leopards by All Out Rugby League – with the Leopards coach, Adrian Lam, acknowledging Clifford was one of several players they were looking at.

They have since been linked with a move for Te Maire Martin, with movement expected in the coming days and weeks on their pursuit for a new half-back to partner Lachlan Lam.

As for Clifford, his deal with the Cowboys expires at the end of this year – leading to inevitable speculation he could be on the move, and potentially returning to Super League having previously starred for Hull FC.

But Clifford appeared to pour cold water on those rumours for now, saying he would like to remain with North Queensland. When asked by Code Sports if he wanted to stay, he said “yeah, I think so”.

He then continued: “Honestly, with rugby league your footy does the talking.

“Being off contract, there’s going to be noise around all them (sic) situations, and that (the Leigh rumours) was one last week.

“But I haven’t really given it too much thought just yet. I’m playing for the club I grew up following, and that’s all my main focus is – is trying to play some good footy and consistent footy for the Cowboys.”

Adrian Lam admitted last week Clifford was a player of interest. They have a quota spot at their disposal after Ben Nakubuwai’s return to Australia.

He said: “We’re pretty excited about that, but we don’t want to be in a rush with it. Jake Clifford is a quality player, but we are looking at three or four different halves.

“We’re looking at probably a total of ten different players to get the best two or three out of that, and we’ll make those decisions as we progress through the season.”