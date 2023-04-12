Whitehaven’s youngest ever player heads out on loan

Whitehaven’s youngest ever player Jake Bradley has joined Cumbrian rivals Workington on a short-term loan deal.

Bradley made history in March 2018 when he became Whitehaven’s youngest-ever player and try scorer when he made his debut against Hemel Stags, when he was just 16 and 330 days old.

The young forward, who has represented Lancashire in Origin at academy level, has made 51 appearances for Haven since his debut, but has only played two games so far in 2023.

Whitehaven boss discusses Jake Bradley loan move

Whitehaven coach Jonty Gorley said: “When Town enquired about Jake a couple of weeks ago, I thought it would be an option for us to give Jake some game time.

“It’s tough at the minute for a few of my middles, Jake being one of them, because I’ve got four not getting in the 17 each week.

“It’s the only position that I’ve got plenty of cover in, mainly because of the injuries I had to my middles last season, so I thought it necessary to have cover in that area.

“It is a win-win. Town want some forward cover and Jake needs game time.

“So when Jake gets the nod off me, he’ll be ready to go, rather than sitting out for four or six weeks and being expected to come into our 17 and be up to speed with the Championship.”

Bradley will come in to contention to make his Workington debut in Sunday’s trip to Rochdale.

Workington are fourth in the League 1 ladder, having enjoyed an impressive start to the season, winning three from four games.

Meanwhile, Whitehaven host Newcastle Thunder at the Recreation Ground on Sunday afternoon in Round Nine of the Championship.

Haven currently sit 11th in the Championship table, having won three of their first eight games of the season.

READ NEXT: League 1 half-back suffers season-ending injury