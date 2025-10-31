Experienced outside-back Jake Bibby has joined Championship heavyweights Oldham following his departure from Super League outfit Huddersfield Giants.

Wigan native Bibby was released by the Giants at the end of the 2025 campaign having spent three seasons with them.

During his time at the Accu Stadium, the 29-year-old amassed 64 appearances to take his career tally up to 225.

For the first time in his career, he will now drop outside of Super League on a permanent basis, with his only experience below the top-flight to date coming as a youngster through loan spells.

Released Super League stalwart lands deal with Championship heavyweights for 2026

One of Bibby’s loan stints in the early stages of his career came at Oldham: donning their colours three times back in 2016.

A decade on, he will form part of the Roughyeds’ squad in the Championship having turned down the opportunity to remain in Super League.

As his signing was announced, he said: “This is an ambitious club who just missed Super League, and I have Super League ambitions.

“That has set us up for a good pre-season and Championship season and hopefully we can push on. This club is only going up and up and I feel like there is good quality players and coaching here to keep progressing.

“I had Super League offers, but there was something about wanting to help this club. You get a bit more out of that.”

“I wasn’t playing my greatest rugby at Huddersfield over the last couple of years but I have felt I am getting back on the horse and I have something to prove.”

A Super League Grand Finalist with Salford in 2019, Bibby went on to link up with boyhood club Wigan, winning both a League Leaders’ Shield and a Challenge Cup during his time with the Warriors.

Also able to slot into the back-row as well as on the wing or in the centres, he has 83 career tries to his name.

Next year, he will form part of Sean Long’s squad in a 21-team division, with the Championship and League 1 set to merge into one bumper competition come 2026.k

Oldham head coach Long added: “Jake will bring experience, aggression and good back-field carry. He has played at the highest level with Wigan and Huddersfield and I worked with him at Salford many years ago too.

“It is brilliant for this club to get him in.”