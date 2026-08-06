Speaking to LoveRugbyLeague, Wigan star Jai Field has shut down rumours of a return to the NRL at the end of next season, insisting he is ‘very content’ with the Warriors.

New South Wales native Field, who will turn 29 in September, joined Wigan ahead of the 2021 campaign following his release from NRL outfit Parramatta Eels.

Scooping eight major honours during his time with the Warriors to date, and being named in the Super League Dream Team on two occasions, he has fast become one of the competition’s superstars.

‘I’m very content here at the minute, and I can’t really see myself going anywhere’

The Australian’s contract with the Cherry and Whites is set to expire come the end of 2027, albeit with options in there to extend for the 2028 and/or 2029 seasons.

As things stand, later this year, he would be eligible to negotiate with other clubs for 2028 and beyond.

Recent weeks have seen speculation emerge over a potential return to the NRL and new franchise Perth Bears come ’28, but Warriors head coach Matt Peet rubbished those claims, and now, Field has moved to shut down the rumour mill himself.

Field – who has scored 93 tries in 132 appearances for the club across all competitions – told LoveRugbyLeague: “I’m very content here at the minute, and I can’t really see myself going anywhere.

“We’re building something special here at the club, with this group in particular as well.

“I don’t think you just want to throw all of that away.

“The deadline doesn’t really matter to me.

“I’m here until the end of next season anyway (with my current contract), but I think it’s all pretty sweet.”

Field shares excitement for 2027 Dublin clash

Field spoke to LoveRugbyLeague on Wednesday afternoon in Manchester, where Wigan and Warrington Wolves officially announced their Super League clash in Dublin next April.

The former St George Illawarra Dragons star has been part of plenty of history during his stint as a Warriors player already, and will be part of more come that clash at the Laya Arena – the first Super League fixture to be played in Ireland.

He said: “Any time you can take the game somewhere and dump it in a city that’s not really synonymous with rugby league, it’s getting extra eyes on the game. That’s what we want.

“It’s really good, not just for us players but for the fans as well in getting to go to places.

“Everyone’s spoken about Vegas for such a long time and how good an experience that was, this is a lot closer now so hopefully we can get more people there and get more eyes on the game.

“It’s terrific to play at this club who are striving to build the game, and hopefully it’s a good weekend.”