Wigan Warriors star Jai Field has played down any suggestion he could leave the reigning Super League champions any time soon: insisting he is ‘really content’ with life at the club.

Field has once again made an electrifying start to a new season, and has further emphasised his position as one of Super League’s standout and most exciting players.

His performance in Las Vegas against Warrington Wolves drew rave reviews from many in attendance, including a significant number of Australian observers.

That left some wondering whether or not Field would come back onto the radar of NRL clubs over a possible move back to Australia. However, Field still has two more years left on his existing deal with the Warriors after this year, with the fullback contracted until the end of the 2027 season.

And speaking on Sky Sports’ The Verdict, Field stressed that he has no plans to return to Australia yet, stressing how happy he is with life at Wigan.

When asked if a return to the NRL was inevitable, he said: “I’m not really sure at the moment. I’m really content at the club right now with what we’ve built as well. Obviously I’m going to go home eventually but when that is, I’m not sure.”

Field then admitted he is still thoroughly enjoying life as a Super League player – not least because of the way the style of the competition suits the style of play he and the likes of Bevan French have become renowned for during their time in England.

Field said: “Firstly, the fans, how passionate they are. That’s second to none really. You go over there and you don’t get that.

“The game is a lot more expansive over here and it suits players like myself and Bev. That open style of play makes a difference, it’s not completion orientated. That free-flowing style appeals to us.”

