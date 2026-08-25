Jai Arrow set for special milestone as NRL and South Sydney Rabbitohs reach unique agreement

South Sydney Rabbitohs and Jai Arrow have received special support from the NRL and the Rugby League Players’ Association (RLPA) to allow him to play in two further matches, to help him reach 100 appearances for the club.

Arrow was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) earlier this year, bringing an end to his playing career with immediate effect.

Jai Arrow set to ‘play’ two more NRL games as South Sydney Rabbitohs pay latest tribute

Souths put forward a proposal to the NRL, RLPA and Club Consultation Committee to allow Arrow to play while he is still physically able to run or walk onto the field, which will serve as another tribute to the former Brisbane Broncos, Gold Coast and Queensland forward.

As part of the agreement, Arrow will take part in the opening seconds of their round 26 meeting with former club Gold Coast Titans and their round 27 clash against the Roosters at Allianz Stadium, which will see him hit 100 NRL appearances for Souths.

The former Brisbane Broncos, Gold Coast and Queensland forward has been named co-captain for the meeting with the Titans, with fellow co-captain Cameron Murray replacing him at the kick-off.

“The game of rugby league is so much more than what happens on the field. At times it is the conduit to bring out the best of humanity. This thoughtful gesture by the South Sydney Rabbitohs shows the true heart of our game,” said ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys AM.

“Jai has inspired millions of people around the world with the courage and strength he has shown in his fight with MND. He is not only a great player, but an extraordinary person.

“Reaching 100 games for the Rabbitohs is a special achievement, one that Jai, his family and everyone who has supported him should be incredibly proud of. The entire rugby league community stands with Jai and is honoured to celebrate this remarkable milestone with him.”

Rabbitohs CEO, Blake Solly, added: “We are very grateful to Peter and the NRL, and Clint at the RLPA, for supporting our proposal, as well as for receiving the support for this from our opposition clubs in the Titans and Roosters, for Jai’s participation in these two games.

“We believe this will provide great inspiration for everyone watching the game from the stadium or at home, showing that MND will not hold Jai, or anyone else, back from achieving what they want to achieve in life.

“This initiative will also help to raise awareness and funds for Jai and his fight with MND and afford him the honour of playing 100 first-grade games for the South Sydney Rabbitohs, something only a select few players have achieved in their careers, and give him due recognition for the efforts he has made for South Sydney and the sport over the past decade.

“For Jai to be able to add these games to his tally against his former club, and at a game which we believe will be close-to, if not sold-out at Allianz Stadium, will be a fitting tribute to a player that has given his all to the Rabbitohs, Titans, Broncos and Queensland throughout his playing career.

“His fight against MND has already been inspirational, and we can’t wait to welcome Jai back onto the field for two more games to inspire everyone connected with Rugby League and in society in general.”

Also commenting, RLPA CEO, Clint Newton, said: “South Sydney, led by Blake and Wayne, deserve a lot of credit for thinking about Jai and finding a special way to show their support for his difficult and unprecedented circumstance.

“It speaks to how highly regarded Jai is by the people around him and the strength of the rugby league community when one of our own needs our love and support.

“It’s devastating for Jai and the Arrow family, and I haven’t experienced a circumstance like this in my time in the game. Jai is a great person. It’s been incredible to see the rugby league community and broader sporting community get behind him and his family in such extraordinary ways of late.”

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