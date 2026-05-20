South Sydney Rabbitohs star Jai Arrow has retired at the age of just 30 after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, he has confirmed.

Arrow told a press conference on Wednesday that he would be calling time on his career with immediate effect after being given the devastating diagnosis.

Visibly emotional, Arrow did not speak but instead had a pre-prepared written statement read out on his behalf as the shock news was confirmed.

“After extensive medical testing and consultations regarding ongoing symptoms, I have recently received a diagnosis relating to a nerve and neurological condition,” the statement said said.

“Further tests, specialist reviews and medical processes are still ongoing, and my doctors are continuing to assess my condition. “On medical advice, I am not currently medically cleared to train or play at the required level, and I will be stepping away from those duties while I focus fully on my health, treatment, and rehabilitation.”

“This is only part of my story”

MND impacts and affects nerves in the brain and spinal cord, which causes them to both weaken and stiffen as time goes on, making everyday tasks more difficult.

Rob Burrow’s fight against MND before his death in 2024 caught the attention of not just rugby league, but the wider world. Ex-Queensland star Carl Webb died in 2023 at the age of just 42 after a diagnosis, while Doddie Weir passed away in November 2022.

Lewis Moody, the former England rugby international, was diagnosed last year.

“Thank you for the support I’ve received over what has been an incredibly difficult and uncertain period in my life,” said Arrow. “Over recent months, my symptoms have affected different parts of my everyday life.

“I want to sincerely thank everyone at the South Sydney Rabbitohs for the personal support they have shown me and my family throughout this process.

“The South Sydney Rabbitohs, my team-mates, staff, and everyone behind the scenes have made an incredibly hard situation much easier to face.

“What I need right now isn’t sympathy or sadness. What I need is support, understanding and privacy while my family and I navigate this difficult time.

“This is only part of my story, and when the time is right, I’ll share more. But for now, I ask everyone to respect my privacy while I continue working with my doctors and my family.”

South Sydney respond

Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly insists the club will throw as much support behind Arrow and his family as possible as he begins his battle against the illness.