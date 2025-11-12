Jacob Douglas has proudly pledged his allegiance to St Helens following confirmation of his arrival on Merseyside from rivals Wigan Warriors.

Oldham-born Douglas is a product of Wigan‘s youth system and scored four tries in eight appearances across all competitions for the Warriors at senior level having made his first-team bow against Warrington Wolves in June 2024.

Three of those tries came earlier this year against a Salford Red Devils side headed up by Paul Rowley.

And having signed on the dotted line at Saints ahead of 2026, inking a three-year deal, the 21-year-old will now be coached by Rowley.

New St Helens recruit makes pledge of allegiance as long-term deal confirmed after Wigan exit

Douglas’ deal at the BrewDog Stadium runs until the end of the 2028 campaign, and as Saints announced his arrival, he was quick to pledge his allegiance to his new club.

The young winger said: “I’m a Saint now, and my focus is fully on giving everything for the team and for the fans. Hopefully, together, we can make some great memories.

“When I spoke to the club, it just felt like the perfect place for me to grow at this point in my career, and hopefully be part of some exciting times ahead. I can’t wait to get started.”

A Waterhead Warriors junior, Douglas’ time at Wigan has also brought numerous stints on both loan and dual-registration for clubs lower down the pyramid.

Having represented Whitehaven, hometown club Oldham, Bradford Bulls and Barrow Raiders as well as the Warriors, his career appearance tally currently sits at 21 – with eight Super League games included in that tally.

Four of his six tries to date have come in Wigan colours, including that hat-trick against Salford, with the other two scored for Whitehaven back in 2023.

Douglas, a Reserves Grand Final winner with the Cherry and Whites, added: “There’s some great talent here with the likes of Lewis )Murphy), Owen (Dagnall) and Deon (Cross).

“That kind of competition is healthy and will only push me further. We’re all team-mates who will bring the best out of one another.

“The way Paul (Rowley]) likes to play the game with an attacking brand of rugby, as a winger, that’s the style we love to play. I’ve also heard nothing but good things about Paul from people I trust, so it’s really exciting.”