Jackson Hastings is back in Super League, and has made his ambitions of representing England at this year’s Rugby League World Cup clear.

2019 Man of Steel Hastings was born in Wollongong, but is eligible to represent England through his grandmother, who was born in Plymouth.

The 30-year-old’s previous international experience saw him don a shirt for Great Britain four times during the Lions’ 2019 tour, which included defeats to Tonga, New Zealand (2) and Papua New Guinea.

But having sealed a return to Super League with St Helens ahead of 2026, the experienced playmaker is targeting a return to the international game, and wants in on this autumn’s World Cup, which takes place Down Under.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

‘I’m extremely proud of my heritage, and I would love nothing more than to represent again’

Hastings – who reached back-to-back Super League Grand Finals with Salford Red Devils in 2019 and Wigan Warriors in 2020 – has joined Saints after three years in the NRL with Newcastle Knights.

Speaking to LoveRugbyLeague earlier this week at Super League’s season launch in Manchester, the half-back outlined his international hopes, saying: “I’m a proud Englishman at heart, my heritage is English.

“I’m keen as mustard. I’d love nothing more for than me to play well for St Helens, get as far in the competitions as we can do, and then to play for England.

“The Great Britain tour (in 2019) didn’t go to plan and there was plenty of reasons why, but I’d love to wear an England shirt, link arms with the lads and sing that anthem again.

“I was born in Australia, but half of me is English and I’ve been in this competition (Super League) for as long as the Aussie competition (NRL).

“I’m extremely proud of my heritage, and I would love nothing more than to represent again.

“At that level, I think my style of play suits international rugby league. It’s built on toughness and grinding the game out, so in that aspect, I feel like I suit it.

“But I feel like I’m a proud Englishman, and that’s how I carry myself. People in Australia sometimes actually think I’m from here because that’s how much I back Super League and the country.

“It’s in my heart, I care so much about it.”

‘As soon as I know who the coach is, I would like them and the selectors to know that I would love to represent the country again’

Hastings has watched from afar over the last few years as England reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2022 before winning series’ against Tonga and Samoa, and then losing last autumn’s Ashes Series to Australia.

All of those games came under Shaun Wane’s tenure, which came to an end in January. His replacement isn’t expected to be confirmed anytime soon, but the sooner, the better on that front for Saints’ new man.

He explained: “As soon as I know who the coach is, I would like them and the selectors to know that I’m a proud English fella and I would love to represent the country again.

“If my form for St Helens warrants getting picked, then I’ll hopefully get picked.

“But if they want to go in another direction, then I’m still going to support England. It was never sour grapes for me. Every time I’ve watched England, I’ve always wanted them to win.

“That’s the type of person and player I am. I want the teams I have been associated with previously to win, and watching them beat Tonga and Samoa was a massive buzz.

“The country needs to back the team, whoever the coach is, and the players need to believe that they can match it with the best.

“They’ve proven it, they’ve beaten Samoa, they’ve beaten Tonga, and they pushed Australia a lot further than the scoreline suggests.

“I would just love my chance.”