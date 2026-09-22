Released St Helens half-back Jackson Hastings insists he has not fully given up hope of remaining with the club in 2027.

The Saints confirmed earlier this month that Hastings would be among the players released by the club at the end of this season ahead of Kevin Walters’ arrival at the Super League giants in 2027.

But Hastings, speaking for the first time since that news was confirmed, has insisted that he still holds out some hope of being able to convince Walters of a new contract.

Hastings not given up on St Helens future

Speaking on the Nova Sport podcast, Hastings admitted he would ‘love to stay’ with the Saints and says while he hasn’t been able to personally sit down and discuss his future with Walters, his management company are speaking to the incoming coach about the prospect of a deal for 2027.

“I would love to stay,” he admitted.

“I spoke to him (Walters) briefly over text. I was trying to organise to catch up with him when he came over and he had to sort out where he was living, team lists, meet all the staff, so I didn’t get a chance to meet him.

“I think (my) manager is talking to him at the moment and just seeing what’s there. I’d obviously love to stay, I’ve heard a lot that I’m not staying, but I’d love to stay and hopefully be there for a longer period.”

St Helens’ half-back options for 2027

However, the chances of an extended stay with the Saints going into 2027 seem, at this stage at least, somewhat remote.

They have signed Sean O’Sullivan as a frontline half-back for next season and have three credible options to play alongside him at seven: Jack Welsby, Tristan Sailor and arguably the frontrunner in Harry Robertson.

Hastings did concede on the same podcast that it did not look ‘very likely’ that the chances of him staying for 2027 would come to fruition at this stage.

“At this stage, I don’t know if I will be there,” he said, adding: “As I said, I would like to be there but at this stage, it doesn’t look very likely so hopefully, something can get worked out.

Should he not be offered a new deal by the Saints, then Hastings would be arguably the highest-profile half-back on the open market for next year.

However, there are a number of other names still in that bracket including outgoing Hull FC captain Aidan Sezer, as well as Huddersfield Giants duo Tui Lolohea and Adam Clune.