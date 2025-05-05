Jackson Hastings future update as decision made on NRL contract

The door for Jackson Hastings to return to Super League in 2026 appears to have been pushed even further ajar after Newcastle Knights confirmed he would not be offered a new deal next year.

Hastings has been frozen out of the Knights’ plans this season, having not played a single match in the NRL and been restricted to New South Wales Cup rugby.

But he will now become a free agent at the end of this season after the Knights coach, Adam O’Brien, effectively appeared to admit that Hastings will not feature this season given how his focus is on the players who will be part of the club in 2026 and beyond.

Love Rugby League revealed last month that Leeds were the latest Super League club pursuing a move for Hastings. Tentative discussions had even been held about a mid-season move – but Leeds have to release an existing quota player to make that happen.

That could have been Matt Frawley, who had been weighing up a possible move to Huddersfield. But that has failed to materialise and with the Giants now getting some of their key players back, that move appears to be diminishing in possibility.

“For what we’re trying to achieve at the moment, I don’t believe Jackson could solve our issues,” O’Brien told reporters in Australia about Hastings.

“The problems that we have in the team at the moment, he’s not going to be able to come in and fix it and I’m also trying to be fair to Jackson so that he’s not harboured with that pressure.

“Anyone who is contracted to our club will always be considered, but again our issues aren’t Jackson’s areas, it’s depth in our forward pack and improving our fundamentals.

“The club has also been up front and honest that going forward he won’t be offered a new deal, so right now I’m focused on getting our win this weekend while in the process, upskilling the talent that are part of our future.”

A return to England now looks to be looming next year – with Leeds still retaining an interest.