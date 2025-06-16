Jackson Hastings breaks silence on Super League links after NRL return

Former Super League Man of Steel Jackson Hastings has revealed he hopes to remain in the NRL next year after ending a near year-long exile from the competition at the weekend.

Hastings was drafted back into Newcastle Knights’ team for the first time since July last year for their game against Sydney Roosters.

His future at the Knights beyond this year appears to have already been decided, given how he has spent the last 12 months predominantly playing New South Wales Cup rugby, and Adam O’Brien admitting they will look at other half options for 2026.

Love Rugby League revealed earlier this year that Leeds were interested in a potential move to sign Hastings for 2026. Hastings’ management has held talks with the Rhinos about a switch.

But the player himself admitted after Saturday’s game that his focus is to try and secure a deal in the NRL for 2026, whether that is with the Knights or anyone else.

“Of course I’m hopeful to be in the NRL. I’ll just let my manager take care of that, just play good footy, and I’m not too worried about that at the moment,” Hastings said. “I think people need to realise how much I actually love playing here. Whether I’m here or not, I love putting this jersey on, and I’ve loved my time playing for the Knights. “I’m not looking past trying to make the top eight here at the moment, where I fit into the team.” Hastings joked that he almost considered getting his playing jersey embroidered as if it were his debut given how long it has been since he played in an NRL match. And he insisted he will do whatever it takes to remain in O’Brien’s plans for at least the rest of this season.

He said: “I want to be playing first grade as much as I can but the boys that are playing in front of me are doing a great job as well.

“I’ve just got to bide my time, keep working hard, keep putting my best foot forward, and when I get a chance, go out and play my best, so if I can be in the 17 somewhere, I can play most positions.

“Probably not wing or centre, I’m slow as a wet week, but I can do a job in most positions, so if they need me to fill in anywhere, I’ve always done that throughout my career.”

