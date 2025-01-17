One of the highest-profile free agents for 2025 is officially off the market: after Jack Walker agreed a deal to join Sheffield Eagles for the new Championship season.

Walker has been without a club for almost the entirety of the off-season, since leaving Hull FC at the end of the 2024 campaign.

The former Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls has spoken frequently of his desire to get back into the game and secure a club for 2025 – and he has now achieved that goal.

Walker has signed what the Eagles have described as a ‘rolling monthly contract’. He comes straight into their squad for the weekend’s friendly against local rivals Doncaster.

The Eagles are Walker’s latest club in the game, with this his ninth season as a professional. He made his debut against Doncaster in the 2017 Challenge Cup for hometown club Leeds Rhinos: and by the end of that campaign, he had made history as the youngest player to win a Super League Grand Final.

Walker, at the age of just 18, featured for the Rhinos in their victory against Castleford Tigers at Old Trafford. He would remain with the Rhinos until the 2022 season, having made 75 appearances for Leeds, before heading down to the Championship to join Bradford Bulls.

After impressing with the Bulls, he secured a return to Super League with Hull KR before making the switch across the city to sign for Hull FC.

He featured 14 times for the club last season before being released from his contract.

