Former Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC fullback Jack Walker will continue his career in the Championship in 2026 after signing a one-year deal with Oldham.

The 26-year-old was a free agent after initially agreeing a deal to play for Salford in 2026, before that contract was cancelled after the Red Devils were ordered into liquidation.

However, instead of signing with the new Salford RLFC club, Walker has instead opted to join the Roughyeds – still officially without a head coach – for the forthcoming years.

He insists he is gunning for the Championship title with Oldham and insists he still feels as though he has the capability to play at the highest level.

“I’m really excited, Oldham finishing fourth last year which showed it is a quality side, so hopefully I can add to that this year,” Walker said. “I’m always keen to learn – there are some quality players here and that’s what made me sign. I think we will be challenging for the top.”

“I am looking forward to getting back into that rugby environment,” he added.

“I think it will be a tough season, but I can’t see why we can’t go all the way. It will take me a little time to adjust but once we connect and click it will look good on the field.

“I do still feel like a Super League player. I put my best foot forward at the back and of last season with Salford so I hope I can bring some value to the team and we can have a successful 2026.”

Walker has spent time in the Championship before in his career, after a stint with Bradford Bulls in 2023 and a spell with Sheffield Eagles at the start of last year before his move back up to Super League with Salford.

And he will now drop down to the second tier for a third time as he looks to play his way back into a Super League contract for 2027.