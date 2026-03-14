Jack Walker makes surprise appearance for Super League reserve side

Oldham full-back Jack Walker will make a surprise appearance for Huddersfield’s reserves team this weekend, with him named in the Giants’ starting 13 to face Warrington Wolves.

His selection for the match at Laund Hill comes with the Giants in the midst of a major injury crisis. 12 senior players are currently on the sidelines with various knocks, with two of those alone coming at full-back in the form of Niall Evalds and George Flanagan.

These injuries have since led head coach Luke Robinson to draft a number of their reserve squad up into the first-team for their Challenge Cup tie against Hull KR, with Alex Chippendale, Tom Hardy, Zach Brown, Monty Lumb and Roman Sharma included in their 19-man extended squad.

Jack Walker makes surprise appearance for Huddersfield Giants reserves side

In turn, that has led to some gaps in their reserves team for the fixture against the Wire, forcing the Giants to look to Oldham for extra reinforcements.

Walker is no stranger to Super League, with 98 appearances to his name in the top flight. He began his career with Leeds Rhinos in 2017, scoring a hat-trick on debut against Doncaster before later starting in their Grand Final victory over Castleford Tigers.

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After leaving Leeds, he has since represented Hull FC, Hull KR and most recently Salford Red Devils in the top flight, and has also had stints in the Championship with Bradford Bulls, Sheffield Eagles and Oldham, who he joined on a one-year deal earlier this season.

The Grand Final winner is not the only Roughyeds man named in the squad, with Bayley Liu also listed at loose forward in their run-on group.

New Zealand-native Liu has yet to play in the top flight at the time of writing, but does bring solid professional experience with him to the Accu with 65 appearances in the Championship to his name across spells with Dewsbury Rams, Sheffield Eagles, Bradford Bulls, Batley Bulldogs and Halifax Panthers alongside three caps for Scotland.

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