Jack Walker made a surprise appearance for Huddersfield Giants’ reserve side on Saturday afternoon – but he will not be signing for the Super League club.

The former Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC fullback was an eye-catching name on the team sheet for Huddersfield’s game against Warrington Wolves on Saturday lunchtime.

With the Giants suffering an almost unprecedented injury crisis, Walker was drafted in from Oldham to feature, given how he did not make the Roughyeds side that featured against Catalans in the Challenge Cup on Saturday evening.

With first-choice fullbacks Niall Evalds and George Flanagan out injured, it had sparked speculation that he could be set to make the switch back to West Yorkshire and join the Giants.

However, Huddersfield coach Luke Robinson poured cold water on that suggestion after the game, insisting it was simply a case of the reserve team needing players due to the first team taking stars from the academy and reserve setups due to their injuries.

Robinson said: “What happens within a club is it has a knock down effect and when I’m pulling all the players from the reserves and the academy, then the reserve team is pulling all the academy players and we have got a fair few younger lads injured as well.

“We are very sparse just on player numbers at the moment so we’re just bringing players in. There are players from other clubs that need some game time for themselves.

“The problem with a lot of those lads in the reserves is that Leroy Cudjoe (reserves coach) got told that they could play but they could only play 60 minutes, so we had a lot who could play but they could only play limited minutes.

“We’re always looking at everybody at the moment but there’s a lot of them players in the reserves that can’t play 80 minutes themselves so they’d be no use to me.”