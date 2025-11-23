Salford star lifts lid on concern over future ahead of Red Devils’ next court hearing

Salford star Jack Walker has admitted he’s relying on the Red Devils coming through their financial troubles, with no deal in place with any club for 2026 as things stand.

Full-back Walker only joined Salford at the back end of August having penned a short-term deal, and went on to feature four times before the campaign concluded.

Scoring his first try in Round 27 against Wakefield Trinity, his move to the Red Devils saw him depart Championship outfit Sheffield Eagles.

Salford’s financial saga has now been ongoing for 12 months, and since the season ended, they have lost head coach Paul Rowley to St Helens as well as the bulk of their squad, with their relegation into the second tier confirmed via the IMG gradings last month.

Walker, Joe Mellor, Esan Marsters and Nene Macdonald are the handful of players that officially remain. But the other three players on that list have all sourced deals elsewhere for 2026, and no surprise has been made of that.

Accordingly, it’s just Walker that’s left now – and he’s admitted there’s no deal on the table for him elsewhere. It’s Salford or bust.

Salford star Jack Walker lifts lid on concern over future ahead of Red Devils’ next court hearing

The 26-year-old has opened up on his current situation via TikTok, which he posts videos on frequently – with a follower count of more than 15,000.

Under the username @Waakka31, his latest video saw him responding to a viewer’s comment asking about where he’d be playing in 2026 while sat in his car.

He responded honestly, saying: “I’ve been asked this question quite a few times and I think I’m with Salford, but no one knows what’s happening with Salford… whether they’re going to stay as a club or come back as a new one or whatever (else), no one knows.”

The Red Devils will return to court again on December 3, with HMRC’s winding-up petition against them having been adjourned for a fourth time earlier this month, much to the surprise of most connected to the club and indeed the game itself.

This time last year, Walker found himself without a club following his sudden exit from Hull FC – and he didn’t join Sheffield until mid-January.

He added: “I’m in the same situation again where everyone’s in pre-season, everyone’s spent all of their money and everyone’s got their full-backs or team that they want for the year.

“I’m back to doing my own pre-season again until we know what’s happening with Salford, and then if Salford don’t pull through, I’m probably looking for someone to get injured so I get an opportunity (somewhere else), I guess.

“That’s where we’re at.”

A one-time England Knights international, Walker burst onto the scene with hometown club Leeds in his youth and won the 2017 Super League Grand Final with the Rhinos as a teenager, beating Castleford Tigers at Old Trafford.

Injuries have hampered his career thus far, with his senior appearance tally sat at 135 having donned a shirt for Hull FC, Bradford Bulls and Hull KR as well as Leeds, Sheffield and Salford.

His response to the question about his future concluded with him joking: “Has anyone got any contacts in R360 over in Dubai?!

“Send them my way please!”