Huddersfield Giants youngster Jack Twigg, who is also a budding match official, has sealed a permanent move to Championship outfit Rochdale Hornets ahead of 2027.

Twigg refereed the Year 7 Champion Schools final which opened up Challenge Cup finals day at Wembley earlier this year, an annual game which is named after his late uncle Steven Mullaney.

The half-back has been in Huddersfield’s youth system since 2024, when he signed his first professional deal, and caught the eye while playing at academy level before going on to feature for the Giants’ reserves this season.

Now, the young playmaker has sealed a permanent move to the Championship with Rochdale, and will hope to make his professional debut in the game with the Hornets.

‘I’m really excited to see how far Jack can go. He has enormous potential, and hopefully he fulfils it with Rochdale’

Rochdale announced Twigg’s signing earlier this week, with the Normanton Knights junior becoming the second half-back to have arrived at the Crown Oil Arena ahead of 2027 following one-time Germany international Ben White.

Twigg said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to have put pen to paper and joined an established rugby league club like Rochdale.

“The move really excites me and is definitely the best step forward. I can’t wait to get started and give the coaches, the players and the fans absolutely everything I’ve got.”

The Hornets finished 15th in the Championship this term, winning eight of their 24 league games to earn 16 competition points.

Head coach Gary Thornton added: “Jack comes to us from Huddersfield’s academy, looking for an opportunity to play and establish himself at Championship level.

“He’s a very skilful young player with a range of attacking options to his game, and he will add value to our group.

“Being a young half-back, the experience of training and playing alongside experienced halves in Jamie Dallimore and Ben White will be invaluable for him.

“I’m really excited to see how far Jack can go. He has enormous potential, and hopefully he fulfils it with Rochdale.”