Released Leeds Rhinos youngster joins Super League hopefuls as contract length confirmed

Released Leeds Rhinos youngster Jack Smith, who was crowned the Championship Young Player of the Year, has joined Super League hopefuls York ahead of 2026.

Smith began his career with community club Featherstone Lions, and had been with Leeds since 2020 when he first joined the Rhinos at scholarship level.

Born in Pontefract, the outside-back is now 20: and departed Headingley at the end of the season just gone.

He never managed a first-team appearance, but caught the eye all through the age grades coming through the system at Headingley and shone out on loan in the second tier with London Broncos in 2025.

Scoring five tries in 14 appearances across all competitions for Mike Eccles’ side, Smith also kicked 49 goals and earned himself the division’s Young Player of the Year award as a result earlier this month.

Smith also kicked two penalties for Leeds‘ reserves as they won their Grand Final against Warrington Wolves by an 8-0 scoreline, and has now put pen to paper on a one-year deal at the LNER Community Stadium. He said: “I’m looking forward to being a part of it and working with everyone going forward. “I can’t wait to get started, get around the lads, and bounce on from the year the club had last year!” York lifted both the 1895 Cup and Championship League Leaders’ Shield this term, but fell short of sealing a treble as they were beaten at home by Toulouse Olympique in the Grand Final. Undeterred, they have pressed on with some impressive recruitment as they eye a spot in the newly-expanded Super League come 2026, with their fate to be officially confirmed on Friday, October 17. On Smith’s arrival, head coach Mark Applegarth added: “I’m delighted we’ve managed to secure him.