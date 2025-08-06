Jack Ormondroyd’s Salford exit confirmed as long-term Championship deal agreed

Ambitious Super League hopefuls Oldham have confirmed the signing of prop forward Jack Ormondroyd from crisis-hit Salford on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Ormondroyd is the latest player to leave the Red Devils this week, after Chris Hill moved to Bradford Bulls and Chris Hankinson signed for Leeds Rhinos.

The 33-year-old, who has played over 100 times for the Red Devils, joins the Roughyeds with immediate effect ahead of a potential debut against Barrow in Sunday’s Betfred Championship clash at Boundary Park.

“I’m really excited,” said Ormondroyd, as Oldham announces his capture. “I work hard for the lads on the pitch and have shown that for Salford this season. I run my blood to water and work as hard as I can for the lads alongside me.”

Ormondroyd also made over 100 appearances for Featherstone Rovers and starred for Leeds Rhinos. He says the ambition being shown by Oldham chairman Bill Quinn and managing director Mike Ford was key to his decision to join.

“I spoke to Mike and Bill and I know Longy (head coach Sean Long) from before as well as some of the players, so I am really excited to get going.

“I have loved my time at Salford but this year has been tough so I am looking forward to coming here and being competitive again.

“The ambition here at Oldham is brilliant and the lads have said nothing but good things. There is a great fan base and I am looking forward to getting stuck into the playoffs and seeing where we can go.”

Roughyeds head coach Sean Long believes Ormondroyd will add real force to his forward pack:

“Jack will give you a lot of game time and power,” Long told Roughyeds TV. “He works hard and I can’t wait to see him in an Oldham shirt.”

Oldham chairman Bill Quinn added: “Signing Jack is another big statement of our intent. We are as ready as any other club for Super League and signings like this underline our ambition.

“There will be more to come.”