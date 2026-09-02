Former Huddersfield Giants ace Jack Miller has hinted he may hang up his boots, confirming he will at least temporarily step away from the game.

Half-back Miller – who will turn 32 in November – is a product of Huddersfield’s youth system and featured once at first-team level in their colours.

That sole Super League appearance saw him kick a goal as the Giants were beaten 58-6 at Odsal by Bradford Bulls back in September 2013, at the back end of a campaign which saw them lift the League Leaders’ Shield.

13 years on, he has now made over 180 professional appearances in the British game having established himself as a stalwart of the lower leagues after a two-year stint Down Under playing for Queanbeyan Kangaroos in the Canberra Raiders Cup following his departure from Huddersfield.

And having wrapped up his 2026 campaign with Goole Vikings last weekend, the playmaker has now taken to social media to hint that he may have played his last game.

‘I’m not entirely sure what my future looks like in terms of rugby league, all I know is it’s given me everything in life for 31 years’

Miller is the son of former Featherstone Rovers, Batley Bulldogs and Doncaster ace Tony, who went on to lead the Dons to the third tier title as their head coach in 2012.

After returning from his stint Down Under, 31-year-old Miller went on to represent the Dons, Keighley Cougars, Newcastle Thunder and Rochdale Hornets as well as Goole.

Posting on Instagram, he wrote: “Well, where do I start?

“I’m not entirely sure what my future looks like in terms of rugby league, all I know is it’s given me everything in life for 31 years – from travelling the world to meeting friends and giving me memories to last a life time.

“I lived out a life and career that I could only dream of when I used to sit in the stands and watch my old man live out his dream.

“It’s been my whole life, but after having a thousand conversations with my family, I just feel it’s the right time to step away from it and see what life brings.”

‘I owe everything to rugby league, but time is time for now’

Crowned a League 1 champion with Keighley in 2022, Miller’s 181 appearances to date in the British game have seen him score 65 tries, with 582 goals kicked alongside six drop goals.

This term, he helped guide Goole to a 13th place finish in the Championship – with his final appearance for the Vikings fittingly coming against Doncaster.

His Instagram post concludes: “Thanks to every single person that I’ve crossed paths with along the way – the good and the bad, the clubs as well.

“I’ve had some unbelievable times, highs and lows, it’s all been part of the rollercoaster of life.

“I owe everything to rugby league, but time is time for now.

“Who knows what the future holds?

“I’m not closing the door, but if that is to be it… Ciao ✌🏻❤️”