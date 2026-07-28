Jack Cole’s NRL future confirmed amid Super League links

Jack Cole will remain in the NRL for the foreseeable future after signing a three-year deal with expansion side Perth Bears.

The half-back had previously been offered to Super League sides regarding a potential switch next season, with his current deal at Penrith Panthers set to expire at the end of 2026, but he has now opted to remain down under by joining the ambitious Bears.

Cole now becomes the latest arrival to the expansion side ahead of their entry into the NRL in 2027, following the likes of fellow Panther Scott Sorensen, Tyson Smoothy, Gehamat Shibasaki, Jope Rauqe, Harry Newman, Toby Sexton, Mikolaj Oledzki, Mavrik Geyer, Tyran Wishart and Nick Meaney to Perth.

Jack Cole pens three-year deal with Perth Bears amid Super League interest

The 23-year-old made his debut for the Panthers and has since tallied 18 NRL appearances for the club. He also started in their 2024 World Club Challenge defeat to Wigan Warriors at the Brick Community Stadium.

He has also featured prominently for the Penrith reserves in the NSW Cup, registering 65 appearances and 22 tries in the past five seasons.

Commenting on joining Perth, Cole said: “I’m stoked to sign with Perth and be a part of their historic inaugural squad.

“I believe this club can help me continue to develop as a player and I’m excited about the opportunity to move to Perth and get out amongst the community.

“The roster is really starting to take shape, and it will be an honour to run out in front of our home fans at HBF Park next year.”

Bears head coach, Mal Meninga, added: “Jack is a talented half who has enjoyed a lot of success both as a junior coming up through the ranks and obviously with the Panthers.

“He has an excellent kicking game and is a good organising half.

“His skillset complements our roster, and I look forward to welcoming him over to Western Australia.”

Also commenting, Perth Bears general manager of football, Gareth Holmes, said: “Jack showed a lot of promise as a junior player, and he has continued that development through the Panthers pathways program.

“We have a lot of versatility in the halves. Now with the addition of Jack to the mix and we have a lot of flexibility in how Mal and his staff can adapt our style of play.

“I’m delighted Jack has agreed to join the Bears and look forward to welcoming him and his family to WA next year.”

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