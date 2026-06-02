Jack Brown’s Castleford Tigers switch finally confirmed as length of deal revealed

Jack Brown is now officially a Castleford Tigers player, penning a deal with the West Yorkshire club until 2028.

His move to the OneBore Stadium comes following his release from Hull KR yesterday (Monday, June 1), and joins the club with immediate effect.

He is also the latest mid-season recruit to join Ryan Carr’s side mid-year, following the additions of Tyler Dupree and Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e earlier this season.

Jack Brown’s Castleford Tigers switch confirmed as length of deal revealed

Brown, who’s last appearance for Hull KR came in their 40-10 defeat to Wigan Warriors in the Challenge Cup final on Saturday, brings strong experience with him to his new employers, boasting 91 Super League appearances across spells with both KR and city rivals Hull FC. During his time with the Robins, he also helped win a historic treble last season.

Commenting on joining Castleford, Brown said: “I’m really pleased, obviously the opportunity to come here early came about.

“It’s one I jumped at, and I’m really excited to get started.”

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Also commenting, Tigers director of rugby Chris Chester added: “We’re pleased to welcome Jack to the club.

“He is a player we’ve admired for some time, and we believe he has the character and ability to make a positive impact both on and off the field.

“We’re excited to see him in a Tigers shirt and look forward to working with him.”

More to follow…

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