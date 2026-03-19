Widnes Vikings have released off-season recruit Jack Bibby, enabling the former Super League man to take up ‘an opportunity at another club’.

Bolton-born Bibby, who progressed through Wigan Warriors’ youth system, joined Widnes ahead of the 2026 campaign having been released by Super League outfit Huddersfield Giants.

The prop had enjoyed a loan stint at the DCBL Stadium last season, but has found game time harder to come by this term: with all five of his appearances for the Vikings in 2026 seeing him feature off the bench.

Presented with a deal from a club yet to be confirmed, the England youth international has now been released by Widnes and will take up that offer.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

‘He’s found it difficult to get game time. so we’ve had a discussion and there’s some options available for him next year’

24-year-old Bibby – whose next birthday comes in October – made a try-scoring Super League debut for Wigan against Hull KR back in 2022.

Wigan, Huddersfield and Widnes are the only clubs he has been permanently contracted to so far in his career, but he now has 55 senior appearances under his belt, with three tries scored.

Either on loan or dual-registration, he has also donned a shirt for Oldham, Whitehaven, Workington Town, Bradford Bulls, Keighley Cougars and Dewsbury Rams.

As Championship outfit Widnes announced his departure, head coach Allan Coleman said: “I want to wish Jack all the best for the future.

“Since he came on board with us, he’s been a fantastic asset to the club, a brilliant lad as well as a great rugby league player.

“Things haven’t quite worked for him this year in terms of game time he wanted, and how we’ve been going.

“He’s found it difficult to get game time. so we’ve had a discussion and there’s some options available for him next year.

“It’s something we couldn’t offer, so we wish him the best of luck. We thank him for all his efforts in a Widnes jersey.”