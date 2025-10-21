Released Huddersfield Giants forward finds new home in Championship for 2026

Released Huddersfield Giants forward Jack Bibby has joined Championship outfit Widnes on a two-year deal having spent the back end of 2025 on loan with the Vikings.

A product of Wigan Warriors youth system, Bibby joined fellow Super League side Huddersfield ahead of the 2023 campaign, penning a long-term deal.

Featuring just nine times for the Giants across the three seasons which followed, his sole try in their colours came on debut against Salford Red Devils in May 2024.

His time in West Yorkshire also saw him spend plenty of time out on loan, with games on his CV for Bradford Bulls, Keighley Cougars and Dewsbury Rams as well as Widnes.

Joining the Vikings back in August, he made six appearances for them before the end of a Championship campaign which saw them finish seventh on the ladder, and has now sealed a permanent return to the DCBL Stadium.

Now 24 having celebrated his birthday earlier this month, the prop has a total of 52 senior appearances to his name, including his only one in a Wigan shirt back in 2022.

As his permanent arrival was announced by Widnes, the youngster said: “I’m excited to sign for the club. It’s got a great future ahead from what I gathered talking to Allan (Coleman, head coach) last year.

“Having the chance to come back to the club permanently is a really good thing after playing on loan last year.

“I got on with all the lads and I really enjoyed my time here, so getting the opportunity to get a full pre-season with the boys will only make the bonds better.

“I have faith that this group can create something great this year. With the new signings and the playing group already here, we’ve only got better from last year.

“I think we will be in that top six securely and it won’t be coming down to the last couple of games like we did last year.”

The Vikings were among the applicants unsuccessful in their quest to return to Super League for 2026, and finished 19th of 35 clubs in the IMG gradings.

Next year, they will compete in a 21-team division all being well, with the Championship and League 1 set to merge into one. Full details of that merger, including the name of the newly-formed bumper competition, are still to be confirmed by the RFL.

Head coach Coleman added: “I’m buzzing to get Jack on board. I think he showed last year how strong a player he can be for us.

“He’s really similar to Dan Murray in the way he provides us with that go-forward. We’ve identified him as a younger profile of player, like with Kieran Taylor, who we can bring in and develop.

“He’s still only 24 years old, so he has a massive future ahead of him and I can’t wait to see him progress.”