Salford RLFC have snapped up Jack Bibby following his departure from fellow Championship outfit Widnes Vikings earlier this week.

Prop Bibby progressed through Wigan Warriors’ youth system before joining Huddersfield Giants ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Released come the end of last season, Widnes swooped to sign him for 2026 having liked what they saw from him during a loan stint last term.

But after struggling for game time in the early part of the season, the Vikings released the 24-year-old from the remainder of his contract earlier this week so he could ‘take up an opportunity elsewhere’.

And it’s now been confirmed that opportunity will come with Salford, who announced his arrival via social media on Friday afternoon ahead of their trip to red-hot Championship title favourites London Broncos this weekend.

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Salford swoop to sign former Super League man Jack Bibby following Widnes release

Bolton-born Bibby, who has represented England at youth level on the international stage, made a try-scoring Super League debut for Wigan against Hull KR back in 2022.

Set to turn 25 in October, the forward featured five times this term for Widnes to take his career appearance tally up to 55, with three tries scored.

Wigan, Huddersfield and the Vikings are the only clubs he has been permanently contracted to so far in his career.

Bibby has though also donned a shirt for Oldham, Whitehaven, Workington Town, Bradford Bulls, Keighley Cougars and Dewsbury Rams on either loan or dual-registration.

Accordingly, when he makes his Salford debut, they will officially become the tenth different club on his CV.

Mike Grady’s side sit second-bottom of the Championship ladder having won just one of their first five league games in 2026, and travel to leaders London on Sunday afternoon.

Bibby becomes the Reds’ second signing of the week, following on from Sam Bowring. The veteran Wales international inked a permanent deal to join Salford from Midlands Hurricanes having enjoyed a loan stint at the CorpArq Stadium already this season.