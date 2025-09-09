Hull FC prop Jack Ashworth has been banned for SEVEN matches after pleading guilty to a striking incident – the biggest ban handed out under the new disciplinary system.

Ashworth was cited after an incident involving Hull KR half-back Mikey Lewis in Sunday’s derby defeat, with the Airlie Birds forward dropped his elbow into the face of the Rovers star.

It went unpunished at the time, but the Match Review Panel picked up on the incident, and immediately charged him with Grade E Striking, referring him on to a tribunal.

Off-contract Ashworth pleaded guilty at that tribunal on Tuesday evening, and the powers that be have come down hard on the prop – with his Hull career now over.

Even if Hull were to make the Grand Final, Ashworth would still have two matches to serve on his suspension, meaning that he will not be able to play for the club again.

That will impact Castleford Tigers, who are due to sign the prop in 2026.

The Tigers can can use two games of any ban Ashworth has left in friendlies, but it seems almost certain he will miss the start of the next campaign, as well as the rest of this, too.

Confirming the outcome of Tuesday night’s tribunal, an RFL press release reads: “Hull FC forward Jack Ashworth pleaded guilty.

“Ashworth was charged with a Grade E Striking Charge during the Hull derby.

“Ashworth was given a seven match suspension and 40 penalty points.”

