Wigan star Izzy Rowe admits plenty of the youngsters in England’s squad for the 2026 Women’s Rugby League World Cup would love to earn a crack at the NRLW: with full focus this autumn on the task in front of them.

Still only 19, Rowe is one of the Women’s Super League’s brightest talents – scooping the competition’s Young Player of the Year award in 2025 as the Warriors swept all before them.

Denis Betts’ side almost repeated the feat again in 2026 with Rowe again at the heart of their success, falling just short in the Grand Final against York Valkyrie to be denied a treble having lost just once all season prior.

Nonetheless, Rowe and eight of her Cherry and Whites colleagues can now look forward to testing themselves on the biggest stage having earned World Cup selection – and they intend on making it count.

‘A lot of us look up to those Aussie players, their athleticism and their skill… a lot of us are probably striving to go over there ourselves’

Back in March 2025, England were thumped 90-4 by reigning queens of the world Australia in Las Vegas, with the World Cup presenting them with clashes against at least two nations from the Southern Hemisphere for the first time since then.

Stuart Barrow’s 23-player squad includes just six who were involved in that heavy defeat though, and Rowe believes the new crop of talent are ready for action.

The half-back told LoveRugbyLeague: “It’s a new challenge, a lot of us young girls in the squad now will go head first at anything.

“We’ve been watching the Australian competition for a while and we’re aware of those players that are in the Australia squad.

“We’ve watched that Vegas game back and we know exactly what the learning points are. We’ve worked hard since then and we’re really looking forward to it now.

“A lot of us look up to those Aussie players, their athleticism and their skill… we want to strive to be like that and we want to close the gap.

“Being surrounded (at club level) by girls that have played at that NRLW level is massive for us.

“As younger girls, a lot of us are probably striving to go over there ourselves in the next few years, and we just want to take everything on board to put our best foot forward.”

‘The women’s game over here is getting more popular… we are catching up, it’s going to take a little bit, but we’re heading in the right direction’

England begin their World Cup campaign against familiar opposition on Saturday, squaring off against Wales. They then face the Jillaroos on October 24 before concluding their group games against Samoa on October 30.

That last group game against Samoa comes just three days before Rowe’s 2oth birthday, and progression into the semi-finals would allow that occasion to be marked in celebratory fashion.

Reflecting on the growth of women’s rugby league in the UK, the playmaker said: “The women’s game over here is getting more popular, but in Australia, it’s already been popular for five-to-ten years.

“That means they’ve got those years ahead of us in the bank, they’ve been in that semi-professional or even full-time professional environments for a lot of their careers.

“You can see at Wigan now with the women’s facility, we’re starting to get those facilities that the girls in the NRLW have had for the last five years.

“We are catching up, it’s going to take a little bit, but we’re heading in the right direction.”