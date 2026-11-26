Kevin Walters insists St Helens’ planned squad changes are in the best interests of the club, but believes he will be able to get buy-in from players, even if they have been told they are allowed to explore their options elsewhere.

Saints are in the midst of an aggressive recruitment drive, which has seen a number of players informed that they are free to seek opportunities elsewhere.

The likes of Tristan Sailor, Joe Shorrocks, Shane Wright and Lewis Murphy are among those who have been offered to clubs as Saints look to create space to facilitate new arrivals ahead of the start of the season.

It could be quite an unnerving experience for players, but Walters believes his group will respond professionally.

“It’s a bit of a process when you’re looking to turn over players,” he told Love Rugby League. “It’s not easy either because there are people’s personalities and people’s character that you’re dealing with, so that’s not a nice thing, but sometimes all the decisions that we make and that I make are in the best interest of St Helens and not necessarily the individual.

“Rugby league never sleeps, does it, really? Living in Australia, rugby league’s obviously the number one sport there, or up there with the AFL and cricket and the like, so there’s always change in movement, some good change, some bad change, so depending on how you’re involved and what situation you’re in.

“There’s always change to rosters and we’re no different. Missing the finals was a different scenario for St Helens. I’d never seen that before, but it’s not a huge fix, as I said earlier, I believe, to turn over some players in the roster and get things moving in the right direction.

“Change is often frowned upon in a lot of places. But I feel like the changes that we are making are all about St Helens, not about the individual.

“And that’s been my mantra from wherever I’ve worked at or whether that’s in the NRL or with Australia or with Queensland, State of Origin. The most important thing is what’s best for the team and you make decisions based around that. What’s best for St Helens? We’ve already made a couple of tough calls and there’ll be a few more to go yet, which is all about the club and the values of the club more so than any individual.”

He continued: “When there are personalities and characters involved, it’s always tough and that’s the difficult thing. But again, it’s not about the individual; it’s more about what’s best for St Helens and how do we see a way forward. And if you’re in rugby league long enough, you’ll get tapped on the shoulder at some stage and unfortunately that’s one of the negatives of the game and professional sport is that there are people, how do I say this nicely, that I know there’s a way forward and sometimes that way forward is without you.”

Asked if he was confident players would remain invested if they ultimately stayed, Walters added: “This happens a lot with rugby league players, whether you’re playing in the Super League or in Australia. There’s a fluency with it and it just keeps evolving. There’s always change in the game.

“This will be no different this year. They’re very adaptable, players.”