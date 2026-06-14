Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui has joined Queensland Cup outfit Ipswich Jets on a short-term deal until the end of the season following his exit from Catalans Dragons.

Set to turn 25 in December, Fa’asuamaleaui joined Super League side Catalans ahead of the 2026 campaign and donned their colours ten times in total across all competitions.

The forward arrived in Perpignan with 28 NRL appearances and one first-grade try to his name, all coming for the Gold Coast Titans between 2023 and 2025. That sole try came in his first NRL start back in June 2023 against South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that come the start of 2027, he would return to Australia to link up with Perth Bears in time for the new franchise’s entry into the NRL.

His switch to Perth is still expected to take place as planned, but earlier this week, the Queensland native was released from the remainder of his Catalans contract, enabling him to return to Australia with immediate effect to be with father Fereti, who has been diagnosed with cancer for a second time.

24-year-old Fa’asuamaleaui has now penned a contract with Q Cup side Ipswich for what remains of the 2026 season, with the Jets confirming the same via social media.

Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui lands new club Down Under as short-term deal inked following Catalans exit

Fa’asuamaleaui links up with a side currently sat fifth on the ladder in the second-grade competition having claimed 17 points from their first 11 games this term.

On the back of signing with the Jets, the Gympie-born forward could yet feature in the NRL again this season.

The Q Cup side are partnered with his former club, the Titans, meaning could be propelled back into their NRL squad up until the June 30 deadline if required.

After that date, special dispensation would be required from the NRL if the Titans were to need to call upon his services.

The front-rower’s older brother Tino remains the Titans’ captain and is currently preparing to lead Queensland in the second game of this year’s State of Origin series.

Moeaki Fotuaika has taken on a co-captaincy role withi the Maroons setup in light of the news about Fa’asuamaleaui senior’s diagnosis, with Tino spending as much time as possible with his father and delaying his travel accordingly.