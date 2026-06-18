Israel Folau has accused the NRL of ‘double standards’ after his return to the competition was reportedly blocked – with it emerging Wests Tigers coach Benji Marshall wanted to sign the cross-code star.

Former Catalans Dragons player Folau has just concluded a stint in rugby union in Japan, but it emerged earlier this month that he had held talks with the Tigers over a possible train and trial contract.

That could have led to the 37-year-old making his first appearances in the NRL since all the way back in 2010.

However, that move ultimately did not happen and now Maria Folau, the wife of Israel, has taken to social media to suggest that the Tigers actually wanted the deal to go through.

“A complete waste of time”

Speaking on Instagram, she opened up about how the situation unfolded and said the ARL Commission were the ones who did not want the move to happen, leading to Wests seemingly pulling back: but also insisting that Marshall did want to bring him into the club.

She wrote: “We were told by Benji that he was still keen to have Izzy back on board and that he (was) gonna try and get a contract lodged, and that the (Tigers) board were meeting on Sunday to talk about the situation.

“So we’ve just got back from Tonga and we’ve been told that the Tigers are no longer going to lodge a contract because of the media pressure.

“There’d be a distraction for the club and then also pressure from elsewhere. It’s very unfortunate that the Tigers have changed their mind.

“I feel like this whole exercise was a complete waste of time. Obviously people will write what they write and say what they say, but this is what’s actually happened.”

Folau responds

Folau himself then commented on that post from his wife, writing: “The double standard from the @nrl is crazy. The game talks about inclusion, yet my Christian beliefs were said to be a problem and didn’t align with their values.

“At the same time, players who’ve committed actual offences have been welcomed back. Make it make sense.”

Reports in Australia have suggested that informal conversations took place between the ARLC and Wests, before all parties ultimately agreed it was best not to pursue a possible deal.

Folau, now 37, remains one of the biggest names in either rugby code. However, it looks as though his return to the NRL before the June 30 cut-off for signings will now not be happening.

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