Israel Folau will return to a rugby field in Australia for the first time in over five years next month – after agreeing to join a heap of former Super League players in the biggest Nines competition Down Under.

Folau is one of 11 players that have been confirmed to sign for the EZ Squad in the Nines Premier League. That competition will host three events over the coming months, starting in Sydney next month before further events in Brisbane in December and the finals in Gold Coast in January.

A number of recognisable names have played in the Nines Premier League in recent years, including James Maloney and former Warrington Wolves star Blake Austin.

And now, Folau is set to link up alongside them.

Israel Folau’s Australia comeback confirmed

Folau, according to reports Down Under, has not played a game of rugby in either code in Australia since October 2021. He has been playing in Japanese rugby union for last four seasons with Urayasu D-Rocks.

He came close to an NRL return earlier this year, when he held talks with Wests Tigers over a train and trial contract. His management spoke to the Tigers, but ultimately couldn’t agree on a deal.

But he is now going to lace the boots up in Australia again by entering the world of Nines rugby – with some very familiar names, it seems.

Folau will be part of the EZ Squad team for the tournament, who announced 11 new signings on Monday including that of Folau.

That list also included one-time Hull KR man Brad Takairangi, who is currently playing in the Rugby League World Cup for the Cook Islands.

There are plenty of other notable names in there too. Former Catalans Dragons prop Sam Kasiano is part of EZ Squad for the tournament, as is ex-Warrington Wolves half-back Tyrone Roberts.

Zeb Taia, who won a Super League title with St Helens, will also be part of that group.

Folau has had a long, varied and sometimes controversial career across a number of sporting codes. That includes a short stint in Super League in 2020, when he played 15 times for Catalans Dragons before returning to Australia.