Wakefield boss Daryl Powell has hailed the impact of Isaiah Vagana’s pre-season chats with dad and Super League legend Joe after the Trinity star delivered another impressive display against Leigh.

Vagana junior joined Wakefield ahead of their 2024 campaign in the Championship and is now nearing the landmark of 50 appearances across all competitions in their colours.

Friday night saw him earn the in-stadium man-of-the-match award at Belle Vue as Trinity got the better of Leigh, beating the Leopards 18-14.

Not for the first time this season, the 25-year-old was a standout for Powell’s side, who have now won three from five in Super League this term as well as booking their spot in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

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‘I think he’s stepped up massively this year’

Vagana’s dad Joe, a New Zealand and Samoa international, racked up 242 appearances for Bradford Bulls between 2001 and 2008.

An iconic figure, the powerhouse won eight major honours during his time at Odsal: three Super League titles, three World Club Challenges, a Challenge Cup and a League Leaders’ Shield.

Wakefield head coach Powell had high praise for the work put in off the field by Joe with son Isaiah in recent months after Trinity’s victory over Leigh, saying: “I thought he (Isaiah) was outstanding tonight.

“(He was great) carrying the ball, but also defensively… he’s putting himself about.

“I said a few things to him in the off-season leading into pre-season, and I know he went home and had a good chat with his dad, who wasn’t a bad player!

“He’s probably taken a fair bit of advice from his dad, and it looks like he’s heeded that, because I think he’s stepped up massively this year.

“He was class tonight.”