Overseas hooker extends stay with Championship club for 2026 as commitment hailed

New Zealand-born ace Isaac Misky has extended his stay with Championship outfit Doncaster ahead of the upcoming 2026 season, penning a two-year deal.

Misky, who is of Samoan and Tokelau descent, joined the Dons ahead of the 2025 campaign from French Super XIII outfit Saint-Gaudens Bears.

He went on to score three tries in 22 appearances across all competitions for Richard Horne’s side, grasping his first opportunity in the British game with both hands following a successful pre-season trial.

Having helped Doncaster to an eighth-placed finish in the Championship, he has done enough to earn himself a new deal at the Eco-Power Stadium, signing on the dotted line until the end of the 2027 season.

Having captained the Tokelau representative side earlier in his career, Misky’s time in his homeland saw him don a shirt for South Pacific Raiders as well as the representative sides of Canterbury Bulls and New Zealand Universities.

Now 31, having penned his new deal with Doncaster, he said: “I’m really grateful that Carl (Hall, CEO) and all the coaches have given me another shot to come back and try to do my thing.

“This year was about trying to find my feet through the season, so hopefully next season I’ll get some more playing time under my belt and really perform.”

Misky had spent two years in France with Saint-Gaudens before making the switch to South Yorkshire ahead of 2025.

Next year, he will form part of the Dons’ side in a 21-team division as the Championship and League 1 merge into a single bumper competition.

The hooker has thoroughly impressed head coach Richard Horne thus far. He added: “We are really pleased to have Isaac here for another two years.

“He found his feet here as the season wore on and I think the best is yet to come from him in a Dons shirt.

“His commitment has been superb and he’ll be a big part of what we do as a group next year.”