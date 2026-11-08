The International Rugby League have approved a major rule change which could further ensure England drifts away from the top four nations in the world game.

The debate around so-called heritage players, who can represent nations outside of the one they were born so long as they are honouring the place their parent or grandparent were born, has always been a hot talking point in international rugby league.

But now that rule has been extended further – with a player able to represent the country where their great-grandparents were born.

IRL approves rule change

IRL chair Troy Grant has spoken to outlets in Australia about the decision, and insists that it will create ‘depth’ for nations such as Tonga, Samoa, Fiji, the Cook Islands and Lebanon.

He said: “The opportunity we have to be realistic to make sure that player pool remains available to nations is so important to the game. It creates depth and important player availability for these nations that are contributing so much.

“It’s a decision not only made out of practicality and pragmatism, but its also a decision out of respect for the contribution they’re making to the international game.”

It is a decision that was supported by Cook Islands coach and NRL great Karmichael Hunt, who was hopeful of more resource in terms of player availability for his nation moving forwards.

He said: “Currently, as the rule stands your grandparent or your parent has to be born in the Cook Islands, or any nation for that matter.

“Now we all live in Australia or New Zealand. There are a lot of great grandparents that have Cook Islands kids playing in good systems in Queensland and NSW and we’d love to get access to those and hopefully we can get a decision in our favour.”

Is it bad news for Europe?

There will be a slither of advantage for teams like England, who will likely have a couple of extra NRL and Australian-born players they can call upon as a result.

But it further pushes the northern hemisphere’s player pool down the pecking order without question.

There are strong critics of the move who believe the decision will merely increase the number of Australian-born players playing international rugby league, for example.

But the NRL have promised support and investment into the game in Europe – which many hope will lead to an influx of grass roots growth and, in time, better international standard-players.

But in the short-term, it appears the likes of England and France now face a sterner test against other nations in the years ahead.