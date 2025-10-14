Warrington trio among 8 Super League stars in Ireland squad for Wales double-header

Eight Super League players have been named in Ireland’s final 28-man squad for this autumn’s double-header against Wales, including sibling duo George and Toby King.

Last week, Wolfhounds head coach Ged Corcoran named a ‘long-haul’ squad of 32 players, which included 15 Super League stars.

Now, with player availability confirmed, a final squad of 28 has been compiled, which looks quite a bit different but still includes plenty of Super League talent.

Among those to drop out from that long-haul squad are Wigan Warriors prop Liam Byrne, Leigh Leopards duo Keanan Brand and Frankie Halton as well as Leeds Rhinos pair James Bentley and Tom Nicholson-Watton.

The eight Super League stars named in Corcoran’s final 32 come from three clubs: Huddersfield Giants, Warrington Wolves and Hull KR.

They will now prepare for two Tests against Wales this autumn: with the first on October 25 at The Gnoll in Neath and the second on November 1 at Post Office Road – the home of Championship outfit Featherstone Rovers.

Warrington Wolves trio among 8 Super League stars in Ireland squad for Wales double-header

Four Giants men are included, with full-back Aidan McGowan – who will depart the Accu Stadium ahead of 2026 – among them.

Prop George King will again captain the Wolfhounds, with team-mates Connor Carr and Harry Rushton also set to line up alongside him on the international front.

King’s younger brother Toby could don an Ireland shirt for the first time since 2022 having represented England as well as the Wolfhounds so far in his career.

The centre is one of three Warrington stars named by Corcoran, with winger Jake Thewlis and forward Joe Philbin also among the 28-man squad.

Jake’s older brother, Josh, has dropped out of the squad having been named in the initial extended 32.

The other Super League player in Ireland‘s squad this autumn comes in the shape of Hull KR youngster Louix Gorman, who spent the last few weeks of the campaign out on loan at financially-stricken Salford Red Devils.

He has 22 senior appearances on his CV to date, including one for the Robins which came back in 2023, and is hoping to earn his first international cap.

Elsewhere, it’s worth noting that teenager Isaac Baynham has been included. An Oldham St Annes junior, he has been picked up by Super League outfit Leigh ahead of 2026 and will join their youth ranks at academy level from the start of next season.

Given his age and how recently he put pen to paper on his contract with the Leopards, we haven’t included him in our Super League tally, for clarity.

Ireland squad for this autumn’s Wales double-header

Listed in alphabetical order by forename

Aaron Lynch (Swinton Lions)

Aidan McGowan (Huddersfield Giants)

Brendan O’Hagan (The Entrance Tigers)

Connor Carr (Huddersfield Giants)

Daire Kemp (Longhorns)

Dan Lynch (Rochdale Hornets)

Daniel Corcoran (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Dec O’Donnell (Rochdale Hornets)

George King (Huddersfield Giants)

Harry Rushton (Huddersfield Giants)

Isaac Baynham (Oldham St Annes/Leigh Leopards)

Jack Brown (York)

Jake Thewlis (Warrington Wolves)

James Farrar (York)

Jamie Gill (Bradford Bulls)

Joe Philbin (Warrington Wolves)

Lachlan Lanskey (Keighley Cougars)

Lewis Wing (Ireland ‘A’ Pathways)

Liam O’Callaghan (West Warriors)

Louix Gorman (Hull KR)

Lucas Castle (Workington Town)

Oliver Whitford (Keighley Cougars)

Pat Moran (Oldham)

Ronan Michael (Bradford Bulls)

Ryan Hogg (Dublin City Exiles)

Toby King (Warrington Wolves)

Tom Ashurst (Swinton Lions)

Will Walker (Sherwood Wolf Hunt)