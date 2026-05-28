It’s a Rugby League World Cup year – which means that for once, the international game will take centre stage as opposed to the club one.

Sadly, the men’s tournament has been reduced in size this time around which means the likes of Ireland haven’t qualified, and won’t be able to feature.

But that is a real shame – not least when you look at the calibre of talent the Wolfhounds would be able to put out if they were given the opportunity.

At the last World Cup in 2022, the likes of Luke Keary honoured their Irish heritage and there’s a similar level of star power available if they ever played competitively again.

Here’s a look at the best 17 – and it would give some big nations a run for its money!

With thanks to the incredible He Can Play For account X for providing the lists – please do follow and support their work!

1. Josh Thewlis

Both Thewlis brothers from Warrington are eligible to feature for Ireland – and Wolves star Josh would be a brilliant fit at fullback for the Irish given how well he’s fit in for Cai Taylor-Wray while the Wire’s first-choice number one has been out missing.

2. Ethan Ryan

Bradford Bulls star Ryan has made an impressive return to Super League with Kurt Haggerty’s side. He actually has experience at international level with the Wolfhounds, having made five appearances for the Irish throughout his Test career.

3. Sam Wood

York Knights centre Sam Wood is a one-time international with England but he also qualifies for Ireland, and would be able to make the switch if he wanted.

4. Toby King

Warrington Wolves star King, like his brother George, is eligible for the Irish – and he’s even been part of an Ireland squad at the Rugby League World Cup in the 2021 edition. King has four caps as it stands – and he’d almost certainly add to them if the nation ever took to the field at the highest level again.

5. Keanan Brand

Leigh Leopards winger Keanan Brand has been a useful player for Adrian Lam’s side in recent seasons. He’s another who could play for Ireland – with the likes of Louis and Innes Senior, as well as Jake Thewlis, eligible to feature for the Irish on the wings.

6. Cody Hunter

The halves options for the Irish aren’t quite as strong – but there are a couple of Super League players they can call upon to play six and seven. One of them technically plays for Newcastle Thunder, but Hunter has been excelling for York Knights in the top flight since making the switch.

7. Joe Keyes

Bradford half-back Joe Keyes has plenty of experience for Ireland already, and he could link up with Hunter in our theoretical halves pairing.

8. Liam Byrne

The pack options for Ireland are seriously impressive! Warrington Wolves star Liam Byrne is the first and possibly highest profile option to start off the forward unit.. and it doesn’t get any weaker!

9. Blayke Brailey

The Brailey brothers are also both eligible to feature for Ireland – meaning that there’s an all-star hooking duo available to feature for the Wolfhounds! Take your pick over which starts and which is on the bench – we’ve gone with Blayke in the starting 13, with Jayden on the interchange bench.

10. Robbie Mulhern

The big names keep coming in the forwards – with soon-to-be Castleford Tigers star Robbie Mulhern joining Byrne in the front row, with Brailey at hooker!

11. James McDonnell

It’s an all-James affair in the back row, with Leeds Rhinos forward James McDonnell taking up one second row position..

12. James Bentley

..and Warrington Wolves man Bentley, another who has played for Ireland in the past, lining up alongside him – with a couple of strong options on the bench too.

13. Patrick Carrigan

There are few better forwards in the world game than Brisbane Broncos star Patrick Carrigan. Now granted, he may not want to walk away from his career with the Kangaroos to take to the field for Ireland – but if he fancied it later in his career, he’s eligible to make the switch!

Subs: Jayden Brailey, Ben Currie, Frankie Halton, Jaimin Joliffe

That’s some team!

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