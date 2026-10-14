Ireland have locked in their squad for this autumn’s Celtic Cup tournament: with county connections key and homegrown talent aplenty also showcased.

As announced earlier this month, the Wolfhounds will go up against both Scotland and Wales this autumn in a round-robin style tournament – with world ranking points on the line.

It’s the first time since 1999, when Ireland prevailed, that the three nations will compete in this format – branded the Celtic Cup.

Ged Corcoran’s side play the first of their two matches this weekend as they face Scotland at Hawick RFC before taking on Wales in Merthyr Tydfil on October 31.

In-between, Scotland and Wales will play out their fixture on October 24 at Biggar RFC.

As Ireland return to the international stage, they do so with a clear purpose of developing young talent, and all of those selected for the Celtic Cup are either proud Irishman by birth or by their deep-rooted heritage connections to the country.

The Wolfhounds’ squad announcement intentionally did not feature players’ forenames, with their surnames instead accompanied by the county which they – or their family – hail from.

Ireland lock in Celtic Cup squad as county connections and homegrown talent showcased

Experienced Huddersfield Giants forward George King and will look to add to his 16 caps this autumn, with his family roots in Wexford Wicklow.

Elsewhere, former Super League men Pat Moran and Aidan McGowan have both earned call-ups. Their ties to the Emerald Isle come from Wicklow Galway and Dublin respectively.

Now 28, former Wigan Warriors youth product Dec O’Donnell – whose Ireland ties are in Meath – will look to add to his six caps this autumn.

Warrington Wolves youngsters Dan and Jamie Coop are both in Corcoran’s squad, too, with the brothers connected to Antrim.

Budding Hull KR talent Kian Roberts also makes selection, with his roots in the county of Fermanagh – while Hull FC young gun Lewis Wing has family ties to Meath.

From the Championship, Salford RLFC‘s Cole Appleby is in line to don a shirt for the Wolfhounds via his Longford connection, while new Rochdale Hornets signing Oliver Whitford could also feature – his ties are in Cavan.

Ireland-born boss Corcoran has also called up a number of homegrown players from domestic grassroots – all of whom hail from different counties.

Kyle Barrett (Galway), Oisin Carroll (Kildare), Liam Costello (Dublin), Ryan Hogg (Laois) and Owen Ratchford (Tyrone) are all homegrown, and all could feature for Ireland in the Celtic Cup.

Ireland’s Celtic Cup squad (county): Joe Allison (Clare Antrim), Cole Appleby (Longford), Kyle Barrett (Galway), Bobby Barton (Dublin), Oisin Carroll (Kildare), Theo Cole-Cyprien (Antrim), Dan Coop (Antrim), Jamie Coop (Antrim), Liam Costello (Dublin), James Farrar (Antrim), Ryan Hogg (Laois), George King (Wexford Wicklow), Harry Knowles (Fermanagh), Lachlan Lanskey (Antrim), Aaron Lynch (Louth), Danny Lynch (Louth), Aidan McGowan (Dublin), Pat Moran (Wicklow Galway), Dec O’Donnell (Meath), Owen Ratchford (Tyrone), Kian Roberts (Fermanagh), Baily Tait (Limerick), Matt Tootill (Antrim), Michael Ward (Galway), Oliver Whitford (Cavan), Lewis Wing (Meath)