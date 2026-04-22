The man who went viral after successfully invading the pitch wearing Australia’s full kit during the Ashes has been handed a suspended sentence.

Danil Jarvis became a hit on the internet after succesfully making his way onto the pitch at Hill Dickinson Stadium and joining Australia’s line-up during the national anthems.

Jarvis, 37, pleaded guilty to trespass and has been handed a 10-week suspended sentence for 12 months. His case was heard at South Sefton Magistrates’ Court, Bootle. He also recieved a 20-day rehabilitation and 150 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £500 in damages and a £154 court surcharge.

He was also banned from attending all national or international games for five years.

It wasn’t the first time Jarvis had committed a similar offence, with similar incidents happening with involving England’s cricket and football teams.

The Ashes clash was the first non-football game at Everton’s new stadium, with the Kangaroos securing the series with a 14-4 victory.

Inspector Stuart McLoughlin said: “I hope today’s sentencing and the extensive requirements it imposes on Jarvis encourage him to reflect on the childishness of his actions and that he acts more responsibly in future.”

Jarvis a well known YouTuber with over 200,000 subscribers, has earned an audience for his pranks, which largely include sporting events. The most notable was perhaps when he ran onto the pitch during a Test match between England and India, and collided with England cricketer Jonny Bairstow.

Jarvis has also caused mayhem in live BBC coverage of FA Cup football before, and even managed to get involved with the closing ceremony at the 2024 Paris Olympics when he masqueraded as a member of Team GB.