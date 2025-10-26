It has been an historic weekend for the international game, with some world-class performances from some nations in a series of blockbuster matches.

Over 120,000 fans turned out in force to see the games across the globe with World Cup qualifiers, the Pacific Championships and, of course, the Ashes in the calendar.

Here’s what we spotted from the weekend’s action and the players who are worthy of a mention in our first international team of the week from the autumn matches!

1. Reece Walsh (Australia)

What is there to say? There’s no doubting who would be the fullback after this weekend’s games. Walsh stole the show in the opening Test of the Ashes with two wonderful tries and an all-round performance that left everyone marvelling at his brilliance.

2. Fouad Yaha (France)

Les Bleus will be at the Rugby League World Cup next year after a comfortable win over Jamaica – with Yaha among their stars as he scored twice in Albi.

3. Izack Tago (Samoa)

The first of several Samoan stars after their brilliant and one-sided victory over Tonga. Tago was sensational, not just scoring the game’s opening try but producing a stunning individual display.

4. Herbie Farnworth (England)

Controversial perhaps – but there’s no doubting the Dolphins man was England’s best player on a difficult afternoon at Wembley. He was the only one who looked remotely threatening; Shaun Wane now has to build his team around Farnworth.

5. Robert Derby (Papua New Guinea)

Two tries for the Cowboys winger as Papua New Guinea edged a thrilling contest against the Cook Islands at the national stadium in Port Moresby.

6. Lachlan Lam (Papua New Guinea)

The Leigh Leopards star captained the Kumuls during their win on Saturday, and was absolutely magnificent.

7. Jarome Luai (Samoa)

We could have gone with either Samoan half-back to partner Lam, but Luai gets the nod after a stellar display to help Samoa to an historic win on Sunday.

8. Pat Carrigan (Australia)

With Isaah Yeo off early on, the rest of the Kangaroos pack had to share the workload out – and Carrigan seriously stood out with an impressive display in the middle.

9. Harry Grant (Australia)

An 80-minute effort from Grant, who captained Australia when Yeo went off and who kept their attack ticking. With quicker rucks next weekend, expect the Storm star to look even better at Everton.

10. Payne Haas (Samoa)

Absolutely sensational for Samoa. What a decision it’s been to switch allegiances from Australia.

11. Jeremiah Nanai (Samoa)

The Cowboys forward scored twice in that win over Tonga.

12. Rhodri Lloyd (Wales)

We couldn’t not mention him! Lloyd ended his career in the most fitting fashion possible, scoring as Wales defeated Ireland 24-0 in what will be his final appearance as a professional. What a career, what a stalwart.

13. Rhyse Martin (Papua New Guinea)

Unconventional and out of position, but Martin has to be involved. He may have been sin-binned late on for the Kumuls but he was brilliant for the rest of the day, helping PNG to a vital victory.