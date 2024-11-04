International Power Rankings: England top, Papua New Guinea 2nd, Kiwi Ferns rise

Each week this season, Love Rugby League has brought to you our Power Rankings, ranking the top 10 clubs in the British game we believe have the most momentum behind them.

Now that the campaign is over at club level, we’re switching our focus to the international game and bringing you an ‘International Power Rankings’ over the next few weeks.

The premise of the article remains the same – we’re ranking the nations involved based upon their on-field momentum, so teams can move up and down the ranking week-on-week – or even out of them entirely.

To simplify things, any team who have been in action over the seven days prior to the release of our Power Rankings each Monday will be considered – men, women and wheelchair sides alike.

Without further ado, here’s the Love Rugby League Power Rankings (04/11/2024)…

10. Samoa (Men) – SAME

Samoa went down to a 34-16 defeat to England at AMT Headingley on Saturday, meaning that Shaun Wane’s England side picked up a 2-0 whitewash series victory having beaten Ben Gardiner’s side 34-18 the previous week in Wigan. The Samoans, who will be left ruing a couple of costly errors, have now lost five games on the spin.

RELATED: Samoa coach’s classy words to England ahead of 2025 Ashes series

9. Fiji (Women) – DOWN 4

Fiji had a chance to qualify for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup if they had beaten Samoa in the Pacific Bowl: but it was Jamie Soward’s Samoans who emerged 16-12 victors.

Fiji’s World Cup hopes now rely on them emerging victorious from the 2025 World Series against Ireland (Europe), Nigeria (Africa) and the winner of November’s Americas qualifying tournament between Canada, Jamaica and the USA.

8. New Zealand (Men) – SAME

Stacey Jones’ Kiwis remain eighth in our Power Rankings this week after going down to a 25-24 defeat to Tonga in Auckland.

New Zealand, who stunned Australia 30-0 in last year’s Pacific Cup final, will now play Papua New Guinea in a promotion-relegation play-off to decide which nation takes part in next year’s Pacific Cup.

It was a slow start from the Kiwis as Kristian Woolf’s Tonga led 24-0 at one stage in the first half. A big improvement needed against the Kumuls this weekend.

7. New Zealand (Women) – UP 2

The Kiwi Ferns bounced back from a 14-0 defeat to the Jillaroos last week as they eased past Papua New Guinea 36-0 in Port Moresby.

New Zealand will meet Australia again next week in the Pacific Cup final, with Ricky Henry’s side looking to retain their Pacific Cup crown.

TRANSFER NEWS: Former Leeds Rhinos hooker makes Championship move following Super League departure

6. Tonga (Men) – NEW

Tonga shoot up our Power Rankings, with Kristian Woolf’s side being a new entry this week as they stunned the rugby league world with a 25-24 win over reigning Pacific Cup champions New Zealand in Auckland.

Woolf’s side were white-hot in the first half and were 24-0 up at one stage before the Kiwis came back into it. Ultimately, a drop goal from Isaiya Katoa was the difference between the two sides.

5. Samoa (Women) – NEW

Fetu Samoa celebrate qualifying for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup

On Saturday, Fetu Samoa came from behind to beat Fiji Bulikula 16-12 in a women’s Test match in the Pacific Championships which saw Jamie Soward’s side clinch qualification for the next Rugby League World Cup in 2026.

Samoa have ended a decade-long wait between Women’s World Cup appearances as they secured the Pacific Bowl title and and a shot at promotion in the Pacific Cup for next year.

4. England (Women) – NEW

England’s women come straight into number three in our Power Rankings after running in 16 tries – yeah, you read that right – against Wales at AMT Headingley on Saturday.

England face Australia as part of the NRL’s Las Vegas adventure next March, so they were totally focussed and they delivered. 16 tries in 80 minutes, that’s some doing!

RELATED: The unbelievable feat achieved by England in Wales thrashing

3. Australia (Wheelchair) – NEW

The Wheelaroos went one better than England’s women and scored 17 tries in their 98-4 thrashing of New Zealand.

The game was 42-0 at half-time and we bet the only thing the Australians will be gutted about is not getting the extra two points to reach 100. The Wheelaroos have certainly made a statement ahead of the 2026 World Cup on home soil.

2. Papua New Guinea (Men) – NEW

Papua New Guinea will face New Zealand in the Pacific Championships promotion-relegation play-off next weekend after the Kumuls retained their Pacific Bowl crown thanks to a 42-20 victory over the Cook Islands in Port Moresby on Sunday.

Several Super League stars were in red-hot form for the Kumuls, including Leigh Leopards half-back Lachlan Lam and Salford Red Devils centre Nene Macdonald.

RELATED: Super League men star as Papua New Guinea win Pacific Bowl and set up New Zealand clash

1. England (Men) – UP 2

England players celebrate their Test series victory over Samoa

Shaun Wane’s side climb two places to top spot in our Power Rankings this week after clinching a 2-0 series whitewash against Samoa following their 34-16 success in the second – and final – Test of the series in Leeds on Saturday night.

England have been impressive this autumn, with the likes of George Williams, Harry Smith and Herbie Farnworth shining on the world stage.

And perhaps more importantly, Wane’s side are heading into next year’s Ashes series having not last a game since their World Cup semi-final defeat to Samoa back in 2022.

READ NEXT: Everything Shaun Wane said after England sealed Test series whitewash against Samoa